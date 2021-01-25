Dubai restaurants ignoring virus rules should be shut for months, says hospitality boss

New restrictions for hotels and restaurants in Dubai should be seen as a warning that toughter action will follow if operators and diners don’t take coronavirus rules seriously, accoring to one hospitality boss.

Antonio Gonzales, CEO and founder of Sunset Hospitality Group, which operates 21 venues across six countries, said that venues breaking the rules repeatedly should be shut, potentially for up to three months with a ‘two strikes and you’re out’ policy to send a strong message to the industry that compliance is not optional.

On Friday, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, announced new rules increase the separation distance between tables at Dubai’s restaurants and cafes from two metres to three metres, and reduce the number of people allowed to sit at one table from 10 to seven at restaurants and to four at cafes, effective immediately.

The rules also limit attendance of weddings, social events, and private parties to first-degree relatives totaling a maximum of 10 people only, whether at a hotel or at home. This will be effective from Wednesday.

The Sunset boss echoed comments from the likes of Monther Darwish (pictured below), managing director of Palazzo Versace Dubai, who has already hit out at “the complete disregard of the epidemic guidelines by some restaurants, hotels and establishments”.

Gonzales (pictured below) said: “My personal view is I’d like to see the rules strongly enforced. If an outlet is caught once then ok, maybe misunderstanding, but if it is second time then close them straight away. Give a clear message to the industry, close down for a month or even three months.

“We know there are outlets how are ignoring the rules and if everyone, hospitality, retail, society, complied we likely be less exposed to the situation we’re now in.

“Moving tables from two metres to three doesn’t make a dramatic difference in my view, but it is a sign, the impact is to bring attention to the fact that we need to be careful. It’s a sign that says if we continue ignoring rules there will be more limitations.

“We’re lucky in that we have very spacious properties with terraces so this doesn’t impact us greatly. But we have to remember how fortunate we are. It is better to be working with some restrictions than not at all.”

On Sunday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), announced new daily cases had risen by 3,579, another daily record. There were also 4,166 recoveries and nine death cases due to complications.

Anmol Mehta, partner at Little Italy Ristorante in Karama said: “We at Little Italy have seen a drop of 35 percent in our dine-in customers from January 21. Even after all preventive measures are taken care – the new restrictions have had an adverse effect on the restaurant business.“I urge all customers to follow the measures laid down by the government but at the same time – not stop dining in. Many restaurants will not be able to survive if this continues. It is our passion to serve you with utmost care – let’s not take that away from us.”

Meanwhile, Hricha Saraf, partner at Bol Gappa restaurant in Karama, said: “Customers should understand to respect government specified rules. While it’s inconvenient for customers which we fully agree, and is also revenue losses for restaurants, we need to respect government rule changes as it is for the greater good and will provide long term benefits. We support the pro-active steps being taken by the UAE government.”