The View at the Palm will attract domestic, international tourists

Starting April 7, visitors to the Palm Jumeirah can access a 360-degree view of the manmade island from the View at the Palm, an observation deck housed on the top level of Palm Tower, which is directly connected to Nakheel Mall.

Constructed by Dubai-based property developers Nakheel, this latest addition to the Palm Jumeirah is likely to be an attraction for both international and domestic tourists, said Omar Khoory, chief assets and hospitality officer, Nakheel.

“Our research indicated that about 60 to 70 percent of Dubai’s tourists visit Palm Jumeirah, however, they can’t see the architecture of the island from it,” said Omar Khoory, chief assets and hospitality officer, Nakheel.

“This is why we decided that we need a viewing deck from where all tourists can see a 360 degrees view of the Palm,” he added, speaking at a press conference launching the View earlier on Monday.

Aside from the deck, the View experience includes a theatre, exhibition and timeline all outlining the development and history of Palm Jumeirah.

“Dubai is one of the few cities that is opening up for tourism so we expect to see international visitors in addition to the UAE residents who are increasingly looking for places to visit within the country,” said Khoory.

“I think this will be a new destination that everyone would want to experience because this is the first time you can see the island from this height,” he continued.

Ticket prices for The View at the Palm start at AED100 (around $27) for adults and AED69 for children above the age of 4 (those under 4 enter for free); current capacity is restricted to 300, in alignment with the safety measures designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The viewing deck will also house a VIP Lounge and terrace, managed by the St Regis hotel, while the floor below will have Dubai’s first SushiSamba restaurant. The Japanese, Peruvian and Brazilian cuisine restaurant will open in the third quarter of the year and will be the fifth branch worldwide.

The St Regis hotel occupies the first 19 floors of the Palm Tower and is set to commence operation on Eid-el Fitr in mid-May. The remaining floors comprise 437 residential units, 70 percent of which have already been sold and will be handed over in October.