Sunset Hospitality Group’s Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse reopens

Following an extensive revamp, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse (JIC), a dining, lifestyle and fitness destination, reopened its doors on May 30.

The Clubhouse and its refurbishing is the result of a collaboration between Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) and developers Nakheel.

“Excitement for the opening of the new Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse has been growing for some time and we are happy to announce that the wait is over,” Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of SHG.

“JIC has been carefully conceptualised and designed as an inclusive and all-round lifestyle development that perfectly appeals to diners, fitness enthusiasts and everyday visitors. We can’t wait for everybody to experience JIC,” he continued.

JIC houses two F&B concepts: Isola Ristorante, an Italian restaurant inspired by the islands of Sardinia, Capri and Sicily, and Joe’s Backyard Gastropub, a casual dining eatery.

JIC is also home to RAISE Dubai, a fitness club which provides inclusive fitness and wellness experiences, and The Pool, a riviera-inspired pool venue that encompasses cabanas and sunbeds and overlooks the neighbourhood’s islands. Members and guests at JIC can also access beauty services at Chloe’s Beauty and Hair and Nails Salon.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Sunset Hospitality Group for the highly anticipated launch of the premium F&B destination, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse,” said Gail Sangster, Assets Director at Nakheel.

“This well-rounded development is an excellent addition to the city’s first-class F&B destinations and a welcome new attraction to Nakheel’s Jumeirah Islands Community. We are confident that the Jumeirah Islands’ community members as well as residents across neighbouring communities will find this clubhouse extremely enjoyable and can’t wait for them to make it a regular part of their lifestyle routine,” he continued.

SHG already operates 12 venues across Dubai, including Black Tap, Drift Beach Club, Lola Taberna Española, Azure and Mood Rooftop Lounge, among others and has plans to open six more this year.

The Group will also be launching SushiSamba, on the 51st floor of The Palm Tower and the Aura Skypool on the 50th floor, atop the soon-to-open St Regis Hotel in September this year, following a delay caused by coronavirus.