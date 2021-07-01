How Dubai attraction is providing ‘global’ platform for start-ups

One of Dubai’s best known attractions is helping to provide the perfect platform for start-ups to succeed on a ‘global’ stage.

Over the last 25 years Global Village has been the launchpad for a number of new business in the region, with companies such as Bosnian House, Yahya Seafood, Meshmesh w Tout, Lobster Roll and Steak on Fries just a handful of the success stories to date.

CEO Bader Anwahi told Arabian Business the attraction, which is set to go into its 26th season this year, is an ideal incubator for new businesses and companies looking to enter the emirate, the country and the region.

He said: “This is what we do. We are like a big incubator. If you want to test your product, the market appetite, the price point, this is the place to start.

“We look at how to nurture the businesses, how to help them. We don’t bring the business for the sake of saying they are the first here, we help them out. It’s a free consultancy, honestly.

“The businesses are big today, they have big chains, but they started at Global Village. For us, we are always proud to say it’s the first that started in the UAE from here.”

In terms of Bosnian House, in particular, Anwahi said: “It’s not just the outlet itself or the restaurant itself. Our relationship with the Bosnian business, for example, it’s not just to bring them the restaurant and that’s it. We built a relationship with their chamber of commerce to start up a business. This was the first transaction to happen between the two countries.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village.

The park welcomed no fewer than 4.5 million visitors over the 190-day Silver Jubilee Season, with 78 cultures represented in 26 pavilions across the park, over 300 food and beverage outlets and 3,500 retail outlets.

This resulted in over 5,000 commercial partners and exhibitors gaining valuable business during the six month season.

Anwahi said: “If you bring the business we have the whole ecosystem that will enable you to have easy business, visas, FTA registrations, medical insurance, everything. Basically we are a one-stop-shop here.”