Saudi to ban travel to UAE amid fresh Covid concerns

Saudi Arabia has banned travel to the United Arab Emirates following concerns over a “new mutated strain” of coronavirus.

The latest travel restrictions, announced by the GACA in the kingdom, will take effect from 11pm on Sunday, according to a report on the state-run Saudi Press Agency website. Travel to Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Vietnam is also included in the ban.

All travellers, including Saudi nationals, arriving in the kingdom after this date must undergo mandatory institutional quarantine.

However, the restrictions do not apply to people who have visited and left the countries – and any other countries which have been banned for travel – at least 14 days before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The report said: “The Ministry of Interior calls upon citizens wishing to travel to the countries to which travel is permitted to be careful, stay away from areas where the virus is spreading, and follow up all precautionary measures, regardless of their destination.”

In line with the new directive, Emirates announced that its flights to the kingdom will be suspended from Sunday, “until further notice”.

The Dubai-based carrier also revealed that flights to and from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka would be suspended until July 15. “UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid‑19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” a statement on the airline’s website read.