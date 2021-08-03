UAE eases travel restrictions for residents from six countries including India and Pakistan

Fully vaccinated residents and some unvaccinated individuals in certain categories, from prohibited countries, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda, will be allowed to return to the UAE under the latest travel update issued by authorities.

The move was announced on Tuesday by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and will come into effect as of August 5.

Flights to the UAE from the six countries were previously suspended over rising Covid-19 infection rates. With the latest move, fully vaccinated individuals holding a valid UAE residence visa can enter the UAE, provided that 14 days have passed since receiving their second dose. In addition, travellers must present vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities from those countries.

Unvaccinated people who are exempt include medical workers, teachers at schools and universities in the UAE, students, residents with extenuating circumstances, people undergoing medical treatment in the UAE and people who work for federal or local government agencies.

Individuals in those categories must apply for permission to return through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s website. They must also present a negative PCR test from accredited laboratories within 48 hours of their date of travel and will be required to undergo a quick lab test before boarding. A PCR test will also be conducted upon arrival, followed by mandatory home quarantine.

NCEMA also announced that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from August 5.

A negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior must be presented ahead of departure and final destination approval would need to be provided, the authority stated.

In its latest travel update, Dubai-based Emirates confirmed the latest relaxations for the six countries and added that eligible customers will only be allowed to transit through the UAE from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Africa, Vietnam and Zambia.