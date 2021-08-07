New hospitality ‘crown jewel’ to open in Ras Al Khaimah by year-end

The InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa is the latest addition planned for Al Hayat Island which extends over an area of ​​6 million square feet.

A new luxury resort, described as the “crown jewel” in the portfolio of RAK Properties, is set to open in the last quarter of 2021.

More than AED5 billion has been allocated for investment to develop projects on the island, which is expected to form the new community and entertainment centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

It features a mixture of recreation and entertainment elements as well as hotels and resorts, villas and furnished apartments, a shopping mall and a beach.

The new resort will operate under the luxury portfolio of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with rooms, suites and villas offering views of the Arabian Sea while the project will introduce the first Club InterContinental Experience in Ras Al Khaimah.

The InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa will also feature two swimming pools, a gym, Planet Trekkers kid’s and teens club and a tennis court as well as various global culinary experiences.

Mohammed Al Tair, acting chief officer of RAK Properties, said: “We are excited to open the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa which will be an icon of luxury hospitality in the Northern Emirates, and a first-class destination for tourists and visitors who want to enjoy idyllic island life and an unforgettable holiday experience.”