European hotel chain 25Hours to open Dubai property in Q4

European hotel chain 25Hours has announced it will be opening its Dubai location’s doors in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Dubai 25Hours Hotel One Central will be the first of its kind in the Middle East, overlooking the Museum of the Future.

“25hours Hotel One Central is the most exotic 25hours project I have experienced so far,” CEO of 25hours, Christoph Hoffman, said. “From the beginning of this adventure our aim was to create a new Dubai experience of hospitality.”

The lobby area, front desk, of the new hotel.

He continued: “Actually we want it to become the living room, the party cellar, the speakeasy, the romantic hide-a-way for lovers as well as the place for relaxed and creative business meetings, inspirational various spaces, a fun rooftop for visionary thoughts and views. A new home and playground for the local community and of course travellers from all over the world.”

Known for their unique interiors, the design of the new 25Hours hotel will be inspired by a modern take on Bedouin society.

25Hours will be partnered with MINI to give guests the opportunity to explore Dubai on their own schedule and terms.

Monkey Bar will be a Berlin-based night-time hub.

In terms of culinary offerings, the hotel will boast a traditional Bavarian beer garden called ERNST, a British-Indian hybrid restaurant called Tandoor Tina, a café created by Dubai-based coffee roasters Nightjar called Nomad Day Bar and a Berlin-based night-time hub, Monkey Bar.

Additionally, 25Hours Hotel One Central will provide a co-working common space with a modern “open pantry” to foster community within the hotel.