Dubai Tourism chief ‘pleased’ as UAE officially comes off UK red list, moves to amber

Dubai Tourism’s CEO welcomed the UAE’s new status on the UK’s amber travel list, meaning that arrivals in Britain will only have to quarantine at home, rather than stay in a costly government-mandated hotel for the duration of quarantine.

The UAE was removed from the red list last week, and British expats in the UAE rejoiced, with Dubai-based Emirates airline seeing a surge in customer queries after the announcement.

“We are pleased the UAE has been moved to the UK’s amber travel list and look forward to welcoming British holidaymakers back to Dubai. The city’s approach since the start of the global pandemic has been one of preparedness, agility and consistency,” Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing told Arabian Business.

As of 4am on Sunday, the UAE officially made its way off the red list, with the Gulf country’s tourism operators, hospitality bosses and F&B chiefs glad to see the possibility for life to be breathed back into the industry.

“The announcement of UAE making the amber list was perfectly timed with the launch of our global campaign, ‘Dubai Presents’, and in this landmark year of Expo 2020 and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, the campaign invites the world to join us as we showcase the best of the city’s offerings, iconic locations, exciting experiences and more.”

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The UAE currently has one of the world’s most successful vaccination programmes – with over 79 percent of the population having received one dose and over 71 percent already fully vaccinated.

“The UAE ranks amongst the highest vaccinated countries per capita in the world and we continue to work closely with city stakeholders and partners to implement stringent health and safety protocols in line with international practices to ensure all travellers can truly indulge in a remarkable holiday experience and world class hospitality,” Kazim said.