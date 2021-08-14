Bahrain’s Gulf Air adds more routes to IATA Travel Pass trial

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has extended the IATA Travel Pass trial to include more routes.

Available initially on routes from Bahrain to Athens, London and Singapore, the airline has now added flights to Dubai, Frankfurt and Paris flights to the trial.

The carrier also said passengers with non-biometric passports on both iOS and Android devices will be able to take part in the trial to simplify and manage Covid-19 travel requirements.

Bahrain is one of the first governments to participate in a trial of the IATA Travel Pass with its national carrier to help pave the way for the re-establishment of global connectivity while managing the risks of COVID-19.

Gulf Air’s acting CEO Waleed AlAlawi said: “We’re on the right track with our IATA Travel Pass trials and now we’ve added three more popular routes to be part of the trial. Our passengers can now participate when flying to Dubai, Frankfurt or Paris, even when using non-biometric passports.”

He added: “We will keep adding more routes to the list to make it more convenient to our passengers and give them the opportunity to make use of the perks that come with it”.