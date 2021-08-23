Woman-owned F&B consultancy to reward female Emirati restaurant entrepreneur

UAE-based Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI) is offering up to AED500,000 ($136,000) worth of restaurant consultancy support services to an aspiring female Emirati to help launch her own restaurant in the UAE.

In celebration of Emirati Woman’s Day, the woman-owned restaurant consultancy revealed that they will provide their support and services throughout the entire process, from conceptualisation and feasibility studies, to recruitment, pre-opening support and restaurant launch.

“We are looking for visionary and bold women with a dream to channel their creativity and passion into building a sustainable and successful restaurant business,” stated Gabrielle F. Mather, CEO and founder of RSI.

“The UAE has been my home for 25 years, and during this time I’ve had the pleasure of working with many Emirati woman, building long-lasting relationships, while helping them establish successful, thriving businesses. I am constantly inspired by these women every day, their creativity, resilience and spirit of entrepreneurship.”

As a woman-run organisation, RSI is dedicated to supporting female entrepreneurs and has a client list of which more than 40 percent comprises of women.

A large percentage of these are Emirati women who have launched restaurants, such as Mitts & Trays, Montauk Boutique Café, Jolie Café, Utopia Bakery, That Café, and Duchess Café.

“Our goal is to showcase the talents of our national women by supporting them in building sustainability, leadership and commercial value to their entrepreneurial spirit,” added Mather.

Gabrielle F. Mather, CEO and founder of Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI).

Applications are open from August 28 to September 27 for female UAE nationals. Applicants must be able to provide a simple business plan detailing why they want to open a restaurant, explain their unique selling proposition (USP), and express their vision statement.

They must also be able to show record of their entrepreneurial spirit in F&B or another field, or provide proof of a business degree or experience in running a small business.

Those interested can apply directly via Restaurant Secrets Inc.’s website.