Middle East tourism spend to hit $350bn by 2030 amid luxury, sports, and business travel boom

Middle East tourism spending is projected to surge by 50 per cent to reach $350bn by 2030, according to the new ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, compiled by Tourism Economics for Arabian Travel Market (ATM) .

The report highlights the region’s exceptional post-pandemic rebound and long-term growth potential, driven by luxury travel, business events, and sports tourism.

Spending on tourism across the Middle East is already on track to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 54 per cent this year.

Middle East tourism spending

From 2025 to 2030, the market is expected to grow at more than 7 per cent annually.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “The report’s findings confirm that travel growth in the Middle East is incredibly strong, with annual growth averaging more than 7 per cent through 2030.

“Bold national visions, game-changing developments, and enhanced connectivity are some of the key factors driving this momentum.”

Key insights from the report include:

Inbound travel to the Middle East is set to grow 13 per cent annually, with India, the UK, and China among the top source markets

Chinese leisure spending alone is forecast to grow 130 per cent by 2030

Tourism nights from Asia Pacific and Africa will more than double

Business travel in the region is expected to grow 1.5 times faster than the global average, positioning the Middle East as a top global “bleisure” hub

Luxury travel is booming, with nearly 60 per cent of visitors choosing premium experiences. Over 170 luxury hotels already operate in the region, with dozens more in development in the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Sports tourism is forecast to grow 63 per cent, fuelled by major events such as the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia and a surge in interest in motorsports, golf, cycling, and esports

Airlines are scaling up rapidly to meet demand: Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, and Saudia have placed nearly 780 new aircraft orders with Boeing and Airbus, solidifying the region’s role as a global aviation hub

As the Middle East continues to attract high-spending tourists and host world-class events, it is cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic tourism regions on the planet.