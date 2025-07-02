Revealed: Wynn Al Marjan unveils ultra-luxury ‘Enclave’ experience

Wynn Resorts has revealed the first look at Enclave, an exclusive luxury offering within the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Positioned as “a destination within a destination,” Enclave is designed to deliver an elevated standard of privacy, service, and opulence ahead of the resort’s anticipated opening in early 2027 .

Rising from the uppermost floors of the resort’s 300-meter tower, Enclave comprises 299 suites across four categories, ranging from 75 sqm King Suites to two expansive Royal Apartments spanning 1,500 sqm over two floors. The suites are finished in a palette of platinum, sapphire, cream, gold, and sea mist.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/abmajlis-arabianbusiness/2004638" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank">Inside Ras Al Khaimah’s economic revolution | A chat with the CEO shaping UAE’s next business hub, Ramy Jallad</a>

Ultra-luxury Enclave at Wynn Al Marjan

Accessed through a private, guarded entry drive, Enclave features an exclusive lobby available only to in-residence guests. Private elevators lead to upper-level suites, with a maximum of just 15 suites per floor. Every detail has been developed by Wynn Design & Development, integrating a residential sensibility with cultural sensitivity and global influences.

A hallmark of Enclave is its tailored in-room experience. Dual private pantries provide bespoke AM and PM amenities, reinforcing Wynn’s commitment to anticipatory service. The design approach reflects the expectations of Wynn Resorts’ diverse and sophisticated clientele.

At the crown of Enclave, two Royal Apartments – designed by internationally renowned Anouska Hempel (London) and Pinto Design (Paris) in collaboration with Wynn Design & Development – aims to deliver an unprecedented level of luxury.

Image: Supplied

Enclave also features a private reserve pool and beach setting on the resort’s eastern edge. The area includes three pools and a private beach surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, cabanas, and bungalows. Dedicated beach butlers will provide on-demand dining and service to guests directly at their loungers, cabanas, or bungalows.

A restaurant exclusive to Enclave guests will be located above the lobby, offering breakfast service in the morning and transforming into a vibrant Lebanese dining destination for lunch and dinner. It will be led by a renowned restaurateur from Beirut and Paris, marking their UAE debut.

Additional amenities include a private Lobby Lounge and Concierge Salon. The lounge opens onto an outdoor veranda and transitions throughout the day from morning coffee to afternoon tea and evening cocktails, served alongside a petit menu from the upstairs restaurant.

“Wynn Resorts’ passion for launching Enclave for the first time provided us the opportunity to deliver an experience unlike anything that exists in this region of the world: the challenge has been to build upon our expertise in creating intimacy within grandeur and to redefine the integrated resort experience,” said Todd-Avery Lenahan, President & Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design & Development.

“With the imagining of Enclave, we’ve invested exceptional design sensitivity into the importance of personal scale and a heightened sense of individual recognition. Every dimension of our design process in creating this jewel within Wynn Al Marjan Island’s crown has been as artful and precise as cutting and polishing the facets of a rare and priceless gem. As with the overall resort’s design concept of ‘veiling and revealing’ at every turn, it’s often what’s not seen that is more alluring and beautiful than what’s obvious. That’s what makes the rarefied veil of Enclave so special,” he added.

Image: Supplied

Redefining luxury in Ras Al Khaimah

Set across more than 60 hectares, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature 1,217 resort rooms and 297 Enclave suites, in addition to two Royal Apartments, four garden Townhomes, and 10 Marina Estates. The wider resort will offer 24 dining venues, lounges and clubs, the region’s most opulent spa and beauty destination, a shopping parterre of luxury brands, and a dedicated entertainment venue known as The Showroom. A 420-metre private beach, 12 pools, and a deep-water marina for superyachts complete the landscape.

Construction remains on track, with topping out of the 300-metre tower expected in late 2025. Wynn Al Marjan Island is scheduled to open in early 2027.

Arabian Business was granted early access to exclusive insights on the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island resort in Ras Al Khaimah. Senior executives, including Michael Weaver, Chief Communications and Brand Officer at Wynn Resorts, outlined how the landmark project is set to redefine luxury hospitality in the region – through innovative design, elevated service standards, and a focus on refined guest experiences.

Image: Supplied

During the preview, the leadership team revealed key details about the resort’s development and operational philosophy. “The nuts and bolts of how you’re really going to run things, the decisions need to be made now and they need to make them when they can think about it and be thoughtful and really make the right calls. You don’t want to do it six months before you open,” Weaver said. “It’s early, yes, but on the day it opens, it has to be perfect.”

As Wynn ramps up preparations ahead of its 2027 debut, the company has opened up several job roles including Manager of Travel Industry Sales, Executive Director of Technical Operations, and Procurement Analyst.