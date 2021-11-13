UAE-based Innovision Holding buys popular F&B outfit Brunch & Cake

Innovision Holding, the private holding company behind F&B consultancy Flip International, which first brought Barcelona-born Brunch & Cake into the region, has acquired the brand globally with extensive expansion plans across a multitude of countries.

CEO of global restaurants & director of business Development Innovision Holding, Amjad Barakat said: “With the entrepreneurial spirit of the UAE, most concepts are first established here and then acquired by international partners.

“In our case, Brunch & Cake Dubai truly became a landmark in the region which encouraged us to buy out the original flagship concept in Barcelona along with the global brand rights. The reverse acquisition of the business is due to the high demand and success of the concept locally. We have faith in the Brunch & Cake brand to achieve exponential success on a global level.”

Brunch & Cake has been operational in the UAE since 2019, with branches at Al Wasl 51 and The Pointe in Dubai; Marsa Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi and soon in Jumeirah Island community.

Currently operating in ten outlets globally, Brunch & Cake is expected to reach a total of 15 by the end of 2022 with plans to grow at a rate of four to five outlets every year. More venues are to be rolled out in the UAE soon as well as new locations across markets like Saudi Arabia, the UK, Egypt, Qatar, India, and Switzerland.

The brand also has plans to enter the Asian market with their sights on key locations, like Hong Kong and Singapore in the next few years.

In Saudi Arabia, Brunch & Cake’s first location is set to launch in Riyadh in September 2022, with more to follow across the country. The expansion in Saudi Arabia is in partnership with Janiya investments owned by Alrajhi Family.

Next year will also see the brand launching a Brunch & Cake Beach, with plans to turn it into a family beach destination.