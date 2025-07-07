UAE Golden Visa: VFS Global announces major India and Bangladesh update

UAE Golden Visas could be a step closer for people in India and Bangladesh after new application services were launched in each country.

Residents of India and Bangladesh now have easier access to expert advisory services for the UAE Golden Visa, as VFS Global’s Education, Trade and Migration (ETM) Services, in partnership with the Rayad Group, launches dedicated immigration support.

The initiative allows eligible individuals—including business owners, professionals, scientists, creatives, entrepreneurs, and influencers—to apply for the 10-year UAE Golden Visa under a government nomination category, without the need to invest in real estate or set up a company.

UAE Golden Visa boost

Successful applicants can also sponsor their spouse, children (including adult dependents), parents, and household staff to live in the UAE.

The service is accessible online via VFS Global’s platform, or through dedicated helplines:

India: +91-22-62018483

Bangladesh: +880 1739 861116

This marks the first rollout from the newly established Centres of Excellence in New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Dhaka. These centres combine generative AI technology with legal and immigration expertise to streamline the Golden Visa application journey and ensure regulatory compliance.

Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer – South Asia, VFS Global, said: “We believe there is strong demand for immigration advisory services, particularly for the UAE Golden Visa. In line with our customer-first policy we are delighted to roll out this solution that empowers applicants to get sound understanding of the immigration process and take informed decisions”.

The UAE Golden Visa continues to gain popularity among global talent and high-net-worth individuals due to its tax advantages, long-term residency, political stability, world-class healthcare and education, and vibrant business environment.

Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of Rayad Group, said: “The United Arab Emirates’ unique combination of economic stability, favourable tax policies, and luxurious living standards positions it as a premier destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking new opportunities and an elevated quality of life.”

The Golden Visa is granted to investors who meet specific criteria based on different investment categories. Image: Shutterstock

UAE Golden Visa benefits

The Golden Visa is a key pillar of the UAE’s strategy to attract global talent and long-term investment. Under the program: