Over 500 doctors receive Golden Visa amid Abu Dhabi talent push

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), on Wednesday said it has recognised more than 500 doctors by awarding them a Golden Visa.

The award came as part of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to attract global talent in implementation of the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, chairman of DoH, said: “The healthcare sector plays an important role in shaping the future of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Over the past year, we have seen the impact our healthcare professionals have made on our community.

“We are committed to offering as much support as possible to ensure our doctors and their families can continue to enjoy a stable and secure long-term residency and a high-quality life in the UAE.

“We look forward to maintaining Abu Dhabi as the leading destination for the best doctors from around the world to live and work.”

Over 500 Golden Visa recipients were shortlisted following a thorough selection process.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa (pictured above), chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: “The Abu Dhabi Residents Office was launched to provide the emirate’s community of families, creatives, professionals and investors with the highest quality of life. As always, we aim to offer support and services to international residents to ensure Abu Dhabi continues to be a place the world can call home.

“We hope to open up a world of opportunities for many with these awards, and look forward to more partnerships with all government entities.”

The UAE’s Golden Visa is available in Abu Dhabi to global talent and investors. It provides successful applicants with visas for up to 10 years, with holders permitted to live, work and study in the emirate without the need of a national sponsor.