Dubai Duty Free smashes all-time July sales record by nearly 6%

Dubai Duty Free (DDF) broke its all-time sales record in the month of July by nearly six per cent after posting sales of AED638.8 million (US$174 million).

Its year-to-date sales of AED4.734 billion (US$1.29 billion) are up 5.86 per cent on the same period last year. The increase is notable given that passenger growth for the same period was less than 3 per cent.

Dubai Airports said last month that passenger traffic at DXB, the world’s busiest international aviation hub, served 46 million people across 222,000 flights through to the end of June, an increase of 2.3 per cent, despite the disruptions in the region.

Dubai Duty Free on a high

The previous record for July was AED602.8 million (US$164.1 million) set in 2023. DDF’s sales are 9.7 per cent higher than July 2024 sales of AED582.26 million (US$158.6 million).

This places July 2025 in ninth place amongst the Top 10 months in Dubai Duty Free’s history. The company has achieved sales records in five out of seven months so far this year.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, commented: “We are delighted to report another strong sales month in what is already proving to be an exceptional year.

“This outstanding performance reflects the resilience of our retail operation and the continued demand for world-class shopping experiences. Achieving nearly 10 per cent sales growth in a month when we estimate passenger traffic remained relatively flat, is a testament to our team and product offering.”

Sweet success

Confectionery sales grew an incredible 57 per cent from July last year, and it made it to the Top five categories of DDF. Sales of watches increased 18.4 per cent and Precious Jewellery grew 16.8 per cent, but they still could not make it to the Top five categories, which was occupied by Perfumes, Liquor, Gold, Tobacco and Confectionery.

Perfume sales rose by 10.3 per cent over the same month last year, Liquor sales rose by 1.7 per cent, while Tobacco saw a 2.2 per cent increase. Gold sales rose by 15.5 per cent.

DDF said July’s sales surge was fuelled in part by a growing appetite for iconic luxury brands.

The company’s CA and CB Fashion Boutiques, home to some of the world’s most sought-after luxury labels, grew 11.36 per cent. Flagship brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Cartier were standout performers, reflecting sustained demand for high-end fashion and accessories at DXB.

Cidambi added: “Given the recent media reports outlining the difficulties facing global luxury brands, we are happy to buck that trend in our luxury Boutiques, where we are seeing continued demand for select brands.”

Lure of Rolex

DDF’s pre-loved luxury boutique, REKLAIM, launched in December 2024, continued to grow. Located in Concourses A, including in the Emirates First Class Lounge, Concourse B and D, REKLAIM offers a curated selection of authenticated pre-owned watches and handbags from top-tier luxury brands.

In just over seven months, REKLAIM has generated more than AED14.3 million (US$3.9 million) in sales of which AED1.6 million (US$440,000) was generated in July alone. Rolex was the stand-out performer, with a total of 176 sold since the launch of REKLAIM, with 16 sold in July alone.