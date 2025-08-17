University of Dubai signs agreement with Tech Firm Technology

The University of Dubai (UD) and its Cyber-Security and Applied Resilience (C-SAR) Center have signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Firm Technology to partners in the fields of cybersecurity, digital resilience, and innovative technologies.

Under the agreement, the two parties intend to jointly promote educational programs, products, and services of both organisations, including C-SAR initiatives.

They will implement collaborative research projects in the field of cybersecurity and support students in internships and practical training, including through C-SAR.

The partnership also provides for special terms, benefits, and discounts for employees and their families.

Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, commented: “This agreement is an important step in advancing our cybersecurity initiatives and strengthening ties with the industry. Working together with Tech Firm will enable our students and professionals to participate in cutting-edge projects and develop practical skills.”

Tech Firm Technology is a Dubai-based technology solutions provider specialising in cybersecurity, digital transformation, and IT infrastructure services. The company partners with government agencies, enterprises, and educational institutions to deliver technology solutions that enhance operational efficiency and resilience.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, CEO of Tech Firm Technology LLC, added: “We are pleased to join forces with the University of Dubai to promote advanced technologies and enhance digital resilience. This partnership will open new opportunities for both the business and academic communities.”