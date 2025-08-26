Dune part 3 to film in Abu Dhabi desert

Abu Dhabi has been confirmed as a principal shooting location for the next chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune .

Legendary Entertainment announced that production on the highly anticipated third instalment will return to Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert, with its cinematic sand dunes and golden horizons once again doubling for the mythical planet of Arrakis.

The film will continue the sweeping saga of Paul Atreides and the legacy of his imperial rule.

Dune 3 in Abu Dhabi

Filming is scheduled to begin later this year, with the Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission providing logistical support.

Image Nation Abu Dhabi will serve as a production partner.

The film, a continuation of the Academy Award-winning franchise from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, will also benefit from the cashback rebate offered by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

Abu Dhabi has already hosted more than 180 major international film and television productions, thanks to its rebate scheme, including: