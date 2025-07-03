NAAM Creations is sculpting the future of art in the GCC

NAAM Creations is a sculpture and art installation company based in Dubai, working across the GCC to transform spaces through a mix of design, engineering, and material knowledge.

Founded by Arpit Mehrotra, a creative force in the Middle East’s design ecosystem, NAAM Creations is much more than a fabrication house, it is a creative partner to some of the region’s most celebrated artists, architects, and developers. With projects ranging from delicate bronze works to monumental steel installations, the company continues to expand the boundaries of what’s possible in public, residential, and corporate art.

“Art has the power to transform spaces and touch souls,” says Mehrotra. “Our mission extends beyond creating beautiful sculptures – we’re crafting experiences that resonate with people, enhance environments, and contribute to the cultural fabric of Dubai and the wider GCC region.”

At its core, NAAM Creations thrives on a single guiding principle: ‘Creating Beautiful Spaces’.

The company has collaborated with numerous acclaimed artists whose works have graced prestigious platforms including Dubai Design Week and the celebrated Sikka Art Festival. These partnerships have resulted in installations that not only showcase artistic brilliance but also demonstrate NAAM Creations’ technical expertise and creative problem-solving capabilities.

Whether it’s a dynamic mixed-media sculpture in a luxury hotel atrium or an architectural installation in a high-profile urban plaza, the company brings artistic integrity, attention to detail, and a deep respect for the creative process to every project.

One of NAAM Creations’ key differentiators is its in-house, multidisciplinary team, a collective of sculptors, engineers, metalworkers, and material specialists who bring decades of experience to every piece they produce. This enables seamless project execution, from concept and prototyping to fabrication and final installation.

The company’s versatility is its strength. From traditional techniques like wood carving and bronze casting to advanced materials and contemporary methods, NAAM Creations delivers on any scale, be it a gallery-ready piece or a large-scale architectural sculpture that defines a skyline. And as the demands of modern design evolve, the company is increasingly integrating technology into the artistic process, embracing new fabrication tools, sustainable materials, and innovative structural approaches.

With the region witnessing a cultural renaissance, and governments, developers, and institutions investing in public art and placemaking, NAAM Creations is well-positioned to support this momentum. It has become the go-to partner for artists, architects, and developers looking to elevate their spaces with iconic art and bespoke installations. Its projects now span the entire GCC, including collaborations with leading firms on high-profile residential towers, museum-grade pieces for luxury hotels, and public installations that invite community interaction.

“Every project we undertake is an opportunity to push creative boundaries and exceed expectations,” adds Mehrotra. “As Dubai’s cultural landscape continues to evolve, we’re excited to be part of this journey, creating works that will inspire future generations”.

As Dubai continues to establish itself as a global hub for art, architecture, and design, NAAM Creations remains at the forefront of this transformation, bridging artistic vision with technical excellence to craft works that are as emotionally resonant as they are visually striking.