Humans of the road: GAC MOTOR strikes emotional note in new campaign

At the tail end of a difficult 2020, GAC MOTOR’s recent video campaign aims to share a positive message. The Chinese automaker published four emotive videos, built around personal stories of its car owners on its YouTube channel.

“The warm accounts remind us that even though 2020 has been a year fraught with uncertainty and challenges, there remain beautiful and memorable moments,” said the carmaker, which called them “stories of passion, life, family and dreams. As viewers relate to the contents, strong feelings are stirred, reminding them to enjoy life, share love, and communicate wonder to one another.

The professor

In the first video, a university physics professor fulfils his long-time “cross-country dream”. Underneath the stoic exterior of an academic, the professor has harbored a passionate desire to travel and seek out adventure for many years. Driving GAC MOTOR’s GS8, the company’s flagship SUV, he finally embarked on this journey that brought him through desert sands and up high mountains.

Embroiled in high temperatures of 49°C, he traverses dusty deserts in complete comfort, made possible by the car’s powerful air-conditioning and air-filtration systems. What delights him is the fact that even when going up an incline close to 40°, the GS8’s surging power made the climb seem effortless. “With this hardcore quality of the GS8, I can freely pursue my passion.” The professor has since influenced his friends to purchase three GAC MOTOR cars, and continues to evangelise the brand to those around him.

A daughter’s birthday surprise

Other than accompanying its owner through an exuberant youthful period, GAC MOTOR has also become a means of expressing love. The mother of a 22-year-old girl who was about to graduate decided to give her daughter GAC MOTOR’s GS3 SUV as a birthday present.

To surprise her daughter in a period where the pandemic has caused serious delays in the supply and transport of goods, the mother worked closely with the agent at the local showroom to have all the paperwork for the car sale expedited. On the day of her graduation, the daughter stepped out of school to see a gleaming GS3 in front of her, complete with balloons and ribbons. The huge surprise made an already meaningful day even more momentous. “This is the most memorable present my mother has given me – I’m so grateful to her for always giving me the very best.”

She and her mother have both enjoyed driving the car, with its fashionable exterior, superior control, as well as advanced navigation and entertainment systems.

The environmentalist couple

An environmentalist and his wife have always loved pursuing an active traveling lifestyle but want a minimal carbon footprint. Through GAC MOTOR’s new-energy model, the GE3, the couple are now able to pursue the seemingly conflicting goals of minimizing environmental harm while doing what they love – driving to exotic locations on a whim.

At the start of 2020, after fully understanding the brand’s reputation, the car’s various functions (including the battery safety features) and the service standard of the sales staff, among other factors, the environment-loving couple became one of the first owners of the GE3. From the Gobi wastelands to sundrenched beaches, they have indulged in the beauty of nature while enjoying the wonders of technology, all made possible by the green adventure lifestyle brought by the GE3. With the car came a series of beautiful journeys with zero carbon emissions.

The family

GAC MOTOR says it prides itself for becoming an indispensable part in the lives of happy families everywhere. This particular family of four has bought a star model in GAC MOTOR’s catalog – the GS5. The video shows them camping in the wild, frolicking on beaches and enjoying sunrises on mountaintops. Each memory is indelibly etched into their minds, as they treasure these wonderful family outings filled with joy and laughter.

Whether it is soaring temperatures or adverse road conditions, the GS5 guarantees them a comfortable ride. They are wrapped with loving five-star protection at every moment of their journey. The GS5 is not just a car to them, but an integral part of their family, accompanying them every step of the way.