Saudi Arabia’s Lucid Air sets world record with 1,205km drive on a single charge

Saudi Arabia’s Lucid Group has set a new world record for the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge — covering 1,205km (749 miles) across Europe.

The record-breaking drive was completed last weekend by the Lucid Air Grand Touring, travelling from St. Moritz, Switzerland to Munich, Germany, and included alpine roads, highways, and secondary roads.

The journey beat the previous world record of 1,045km, set in June 2025, by a margin of 160 kilometres.

Saudi-backed Lucid Air sets EV world record

Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid, said: “This range record represents a significant milestone – it’s yet another clear demonstration of the technological edge that defines Lucid.

“Our Lucid products combine world class vehicle efficiency with the most advanced drive units, ultra-high voltage architecture, and battery management technology available today, which lets a Lucid travel further with less energy than any other vehicles.”

At the core of the Lucid Air Grand Touring’s success is its ultra-efficient electric powertrain, boasting:

WLTP range of 960km

Energy efficiency of 13.5 kWh/100km

831 PS and a top speed of 270 kmph

Ultra-fast charging: 400km added in just 16 minutes

This latest achievement marks the second successful Guinness World Record involving Lucid and Umit Sabanci, a London-based entrepreneur with a passion for EV endurance challenges.

In 2024, Sabanci set the record for most countries visited on a single charge — crossing nine nations in a Lucid Air Grand Touring.

“When I completed the nine-country journey in 2024, it was just the beginning,” said Sabanci.

“This new achievement proves that electric mobility isn’t just the future — it’s already redefining what’s possible today.”