UAE to host largest ever live car auction with 400 vehicles going under the hammer

The UAE is set to see the largest ever live car auction held in the country on Sunday, June 15, with an expected 400 cars on sale and major prizes for buyers.

Marhaba Auctions will host the automotive sale at its flagship facility in Sharjah Industrial Area 2 and is expected to draw widespread participation from car buyers and enthusiasts across the Emirates.

More than 400 vehicles will go under the hammer — all offered with no reserve prices under Marhaba’s “Green Light” policy, meaning every car will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of value.

UAE car auction

The auction, which begins at 5pm, is not merely a commercial sale but an immersive public event designed to engage a broad audience.

Zubair Rashidi, Executive Director of Marhaba Auctions, said: “We are absolutely delighted to host the largest live car auction ever to be conducted in the UAE, with 400 cars on the lane in one evening.

“This will be an unparalleled auction event that transcends traditional bidding, promising an engaging show for our attendees. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our esteemed customers and watch them win thrilling prizes in a vibrant live setting.”

Anybody who buys a car on the night will have the chance to win four more in a Grand Raffle Draw. Buyers who purchase any car on June 15, regardless of the value, will be eligible to enter the Raffle draw. Additionally, there is a lineup of prizes, including 20 iPhone 16’s and a total of AED200,000 ($54,500).