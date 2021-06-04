Saudi Arabia eyes global catwalk success with 100 Brands initiative

Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of a new initiative which aims to help local fashion designers and brands break into international markets.

The kingdom’s Fashion Commission has unveiled the Saudi 100 Brands program, which offers a one-year brand development initiative with training and mentoring, individual and group consultancy and advisory sessions to boost the competitive business advantage for Saudi brands in the global fashion industry.

Participants in the program will learn from an international team of experts from leading fashion houses including LVMH, Kering, Valentino Fashion Group, Chanel (pictured below), Bulgari and Swarovski as well as educational experience from Central St Martins, Royal College of Art, Yale and Parsons.

Targeting Saudi fashion designers and brands seeking to take their businesses to the next level, the Saudi 100 Brands program covers branding, conceptualisation, sales performance strategy, public relations and marketing, client identification, innovation and technology and key leadership skills.The program will also offer consumer-directed activities aimed at encouraging sales in the Saudi market, the first of which will be held in Riyadh in December 2021, with e-sales outlets and a wholesale campaign to stimulate international sales both set to launch in early 2022.

The Fashion Commission is partnering on the program with Vogue Arabia and regional retailers who will offer dedicated in-store space for exclusive Ramadan pop-up initiatives in March 2022.

Through the acquisition of some of the Saudi 100 Brands products, retailers will play a key role in supporting sales across major fashion cities.

Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, said: “Saudi Arabia is on a growth path across all sectors, including fashion, and there are great opportunities for local entrepreneurs to build new businesses across all parts of the fashion value chain.

“A robust fashion sector benefits from local creatives, design studios, marketing and communication agencies, manufacturers and retailers. And through programs like Saudi 100 Brands, we look forward to seeing Saudi designers take their rightful place on the global stage.”

Manuel Arnaut (pictured above), Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Arabia, added: “Vogue Arabia has a long history of nurturing emerging regional brands and partnering with the Saudi 100 Brands program is a natural continuation of our support.

“We are excited to work closely with the Saudi Fashion Commission, sharing insights that will contribute to the development of the brands taking part in this journey, and using our platforms to support their growth not only locally but also on a global scale.”

Saudi brands wishing to participate in the program are being invited by the Commission to register through www.saudi100brands.com by June 20.