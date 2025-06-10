Apple’s WWDC 2025: iOS 26, Liquid Glass launched for seamless digital experience

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, Apple announced a major update across its entire software lineup, introducing iOS 26 and a new, unified design language called Liquid Glass.

This shift brings a refreshing experience to users worldwide and opens new opportunities.

A unified platform: iOS 26 and Liquid Glass

For the first time, Apple has aligned all its platforms under a single version number:

iOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

The new Liquid Glass interface brings a clean, modern look with translucent elements, rounded corners, and consistent navigation. It creates a smoother experience across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro.

This release revealed new key features across Apple’s ecosystem, including updates of visuals on apps such as messages and camera, and improved Apple Intelligence

Highlights of what’s new

iOS 26 : Smarter calls, new group chat tools like polls, improved camera interface, and AI-powered live translation—great for the Gulf’s multilingual environment.

: Smarter calls, new group chat tools like polls, improved camera interface, and AI-powered live translation—great for the Gulf’s multilingual environment. macOS 26 “Tahoe” : Smarter search and AI shortcuts help businesses work faster and more efficiently.

: Smarter search and AI shortcuts help businesses work faster and more efficiently. iPadOS 26 : Better multitasking and pro-level media tools support content creators and remote workers.

: Better multitasking and pro-level media tools support content creators and remote workers. watchOS 26 : AI fitness coaching and hands-free controls help support wellness and busy lifestyles.

: AI fitness coaching and hands-free controls help support wellness and busy lifestyles. visionOS 26 : New shared VR spaces and personal dashboards fit well with hybrid work and digital collaboration.

: New shared VR spaces and personal dashboards fit well with hybrid work and digital collaboration. tvOS 26: Multi-profile support and new entertainment features enhance family and hospitality experiences.

Regional impact: Middle East in focus

While these updates apply globally, the Gulf region is expected to benefit in several ways:

Economic growth : Demand for Apple devices is likely to increase, supporting regional digital economies.

: Demand for Apple devices is likely to increase, supporting regional digital economies. Business innovation : Enhanced AI tools and cross-device features help companies improve productivity.

: Enhanced AI tools and cross-device features help companies improve productivity. Digital inclusion: On-device translation and localisation support align with the region’s multilingual and tech-forward environment.

These updates also support broader national goals, such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Smart Government Strategy, by enabling smarter infrastructure and digital services.

With iOS 26, Liquid Glass, and updated software across all platforms, Apple is redefining the digital experience for users and developers worldwide. These advancements create new opportunities for innovation, productivity, and creativity, both globally and regionally.