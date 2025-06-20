Americana in talks to acquire Five Guys in the region: reports

Americana Restaurants International , the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East and North Africa and Kazakhstan with a portfolio that includes brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Wimpy and Costa Coffee, is reportedly considering adding Five Guys, Cinnabon and Seattle’s Best Coffee to that list.

Bloomberg has reported, with information from people familiar with the matter, that Americana is in talks to acquire Cravia Inc. from Fajr Capital, the private equity company that has owned Cravia since 2016.

Talks are at an early stage, and there is no certainty a deal will be reached, the sources told Bloomberg, which could not get a response from Americana, while Fajr declined to comment.

Americana eyes Five Guys acquisition

Americana declared a revenue growth of 16.2 per cent for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, with like-for-like sales improvements and the expansion of the store network.

It reported an EBITDA of $121.7m, an increase of 17.4 per cent and net profit attributable to shareholders was $32.6m, a 16.5 per cent YoY increase.

The company generated $33.5 million in Free Cash Flow during the quarter, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with no leverage and healthy cash reserves.

Cravia has 78 outlets and more than 2,000 employees. In addition to Five Guys and Cinnabon, it operates or manages brands like Zaatar W Zeit, Seattle’s Best Coffee and Carvel.