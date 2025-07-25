Dubai Mallathon: Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan launches new summer fitness programmes in shopping malls

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, has launched Dubai Mallathon.

The programme is a community initiative that encourages public participation in daily physical activity during summer months.

The programme will convert shopping malls across Dubai into health and fitness tracks during morning hours from 7:00 to 10:00 AM, running from August 1 to 31.

Seven shopping destinations will host walking and running tracks: Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Marina Mall.

Dubai Mallathon supports the Year of Community, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 33 objectives, which focus on providing standards of living, residential services, and cultural and sporting events while celebrating the UAE’s cultural, architectural and environmental heritage.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai seeks to establish benchmarks in well-being by integrating fitness into daily life. The city aims to foster connection, encourage lifestyles, and create social life through initiatives that unite the community.

“With the Dubai Mallathon, we’re turning familiar spaces into places that inspire movement, connection, and better habits. We want everyone in Dubai to feel they can stay active and energised in welcoming spaces built with their needs in mind. This reflects our broader commitment to placing people and families at the heart of our development plans,” he said, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

Sheikh Hamdan also encouraged public participation in the Dubai Mallathon, describing it as a way to embrace habits and engage with the community.

“Every step you take moves us closer towards a healthier Dubai. This is a shared journey. We are all partners in transforming our city into the world’s best place to live, work, and visit,” he said.

The Ministry of Defence sponsors the initiative, held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council. Dubai Mallathon targets youth, senior citizens, residents, children, and shopping mall employees.

Dubai Mallathon promotes active summer lifestyles

The programme incorporates fitness-tracking systems, health awareness stations, children’s areas, and guided stretching exercises. The community experience encourages participation and raises awareness about the importance of lifestyle. Dubai Mallathon uses indoor spaces in malls by transforming them into sporting environments.

This approach addresses summer heat challenges. Air-conditioned spaces and infrastructure in shopping malls provide settings for exercise, removing the barrier of heat and encouraging residents to maintain physical fitness throughout the year.

The initiative includes the ‘Walk for Better Health’ programme, organised by Dubai’s Community Development Authority in collaboration with malls in the emirate.

Participation in the Dubai Mallathon is free and requires registration through the website. Participants receive a digital card confirming their enrolment in the initiative upon registration.

Dubai Mallathon will also collaborate with restaurants and retail outlets, to offer deals that align with the initiative’s goals of promoting lifestyle, encouraging nutritional choices and supporting individuals in adopting sustainable habits.