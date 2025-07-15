EXCLUSIVE: ‘Saudi Arabia is different,’ says Esports World Cup CEO; Riyadh tops LA, Seoul in global gaming

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince publicly identifies as a gamer – a unique advantage that traditional esports capitals such as Los Angeles and Seoul do not match, according to the CEO of the Esports World Cup.

“What is different in Saudi Arabia [is] that it has a head of state, the Crown Prince, who himself publicly has identified as a gamer,” Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup, said in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business. “I think in the rest of the world, we’re still living in a world where the head of states, or not all leadership has grown up with video games.”

This political backing, Reichert argued, gives Riyadh a decisive advantage over traditional esports capitals like Los Angeles or Seoul. The kingdom’s young population and relatively young leader create a “cultural, political basis” that puts “esports right front and centre,” he explained.

Building a lasting esports ecosystem

For the Esports World Cup, the ambition is as big as the prize pool – turn gamers into global superstars and make the platform a single unifying force in a fragmented industry.

“The core, core goal of the Esports World Cup itself is number one, elevating the industry,” Reichert said. “If you look back at the history of esports, it has grown continuously. It has jumped through a lot of hoops and made a lot of steps forward. But what was missing was this one uniting tournament that brings all the best games together. This is the role of the Esports World Cup.”

The inaugural edition, now underway in Riyadh, is already the largest esports event ever staged, attracting thousands of players and fans from around the globe. The choice of Riyadh as host city reflects more than just infrastructure.

Reichert pointed to widespread government support – from special esports visas, to the city’s branding and even mobile networks displaying “Esports World Cup” on devices – as proof of how seriously Saudi Arabia is investing in the sector.

“It goes through any touchpoint you can have with the city and the government, that the Esports World Cup is right front and centre, which just shows how welcoming and supportive the country, the city of Riyadh, is from a structural perspective,” he added.

For Reichert, the Esports World Cup is not just about competition, but about creating an ecosystem that can sustain careers, clubs, and publishers alike.

“It all starts with the players, where we want to make them global superstars and actually enable them to follow their passion as a job. That’s why we have our life-changing prize,” he said.

Reichert envisions the tournament becoming among the largest sports event in the world within the next decade, positioning it as an “unparalleled” gathering where “people can come together without borders.”

“One of the big differences in gaming is that even when you play your everyday match, you don’t have borders. Everyone who competes in esports by itself is a global citizen, and then participating and visiting esports tournaments, therefore, always has this extra community feeling. And therefore it should be the biggest community gathering in the world.”

The initiative includes life-changing prize pools, a club programme designed to bring stability to the ecosystem, and significant investment in broadcast networks.

For Reichert personally, gaming remains a family affair. He plays Dota and Clash Royale with his children, “I hope my kids make it something,” he said with a laugh.

Reichert said outsiders often fail to grasp how embedded gaming already is in Middle Eastern culture.

“Gaming is so deeply cultural, rooted in the Middle East that it’s very hard to find someone who hasn’t gamed or doesn’t game,” he said. “It’s much harder than to find someone who does not game, right? 70 per cent plus of the Saudi population are gamers. It’s a social fabric that is connecting people across the Middle East, across the world, across families, and across any border you can think of.”

Riyadh hosts record-breaking Esports World Cup

The 2025 Esports World Cup is taking place this summer in Riyadh as the largest competitive gaming tournament ever staged, featuring more than 24 game titles, 2,000 athletes, 200 teams, and a record-breaking $70 million prize pool — the biggest in esports history.

Running for seven weeks at Riyadh Boulevard City, the event has drawn thousands of players and fans, with millions more watching online through its global broadcast network.

Within the next decade, Reichert expects the Esports World Cup to evolve dramatically and grow in global relevance over the next decade. “It will be among the largest sports events in the world, which is our clear goal as well,” he said.

He believes esports has a unique ability to transcend borders in a way traditional sports cannot. “Even when you play your everyday match, unlike in other sports, you don’t have borders. Everyone who competes in esports by itself is a global citizen,” he explained.

That sense of global connection, he said, is what makes esports special — and what he hopes the World Cup will embody. “Participating and visiting esports tournaments always has this extra community feeling,” Reichert said. “And therefore it should be the biggest community gathering in the world.”