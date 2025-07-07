Game on for $70m Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia

The second edition of the Esports World Cup is set to begin in Riyadh on Monday, July 7.

The major event brings together more than 2,000 professional players representing 200 clubs from over 100 countries.

Competitions will run until August 24, with players vying for a record prize pool exceeding $70m—the highest in esports history.

Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia

This year’s tournament will take place at Boulevard Riyadh City, spanning an area of more than 50,000sq m.

It features 25 tournaments across 24 games, including:

League of Legends

Dota 2

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Battlegrounds

Counter-Strike 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Warzone

CrossFire: Mercenary Forces Corporation

Fortnite

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Honour of Kings

Rainbow Six Siege X

Street Fighter 6

Rocket League

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Free Fire

Overwatch 2

EA Sports FC 25

Rennsport

StarCraft II

Teamfight Tactics

Tekken 8

VALORANT,

Chess

Apex Legends

The Esports World Cup stands as the largest event in the history of the gaming and esports industry.

It plays a key role in empowering players and clubs through the 2025 EWCF Club Partner Program, which aims to foster sustainable growth for participating teams, develop talent, and expand their global fan base.