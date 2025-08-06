Dubai’s Emirates signs major partnership with Germany’s biggest football club

Dubai-based Emirates is back in German football, after signing a seven-year partnership with the most storied team in the country – FC Bayern Munchen, the 34-time Bundesliga champions and six-time UEFA Champions League titleholders.

Emirates, which used to be the shirt sponsors of FC Hamburg until the end of the 2015 season, is making a comeback to Germany after several years. It will now become the Platinum Partner of FC Bayern Munich’s first team from the 2025-26 season through to the 2031-32 season.

Emirates, FC Bayern Munich strike deal

The team is captained by Germany’s legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, and coached by former Manchester City star, Vincent Kompany. It also has one of the brightest young superstars in the sport – 22-year-old Jamal Musiala – and one of England’s greatest players of all time – Harry Kane.

The partnership provides Emirates with prominent brand visibility on perimeter stadium and LED boards seen by global audiences, as well as two premium pitch cam carpets. The agreement also includes exclusive ticket and hospitality allocations, plus a dedicated Emirates skybox at Allianz Arena, the club’s home stadium.

The airline will have access to Bayern’s collective player images. Its branding will feature prominently in Club TV backdrops during press conferences, flash zone interviews and other public and digital events.

One of the most successful clubs in the history of European football, Bayern Munich is one of the most widely supported and respected clubs worldwide. It has a highly engaged global fanbase of more than 140 million people, enjoying strong brand recognition rooted in a unique Bavarian identity. The club also has over 410,000 passionate members, one of the largest in the football world.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, commented: “We are immensely proud to partner with FC Bayern – Germany’s most iconic football club and a true global sporting giant.

“This landmark partnership represents far more than a commercial agreement; it embodies our deep commitment to Germany, which stands as a cornerstone of our European network. By aligning ourselves with this legendary sporting institution, we’re forging a connection to the Club’s rich heritage and its extraordinarily passionate community.

“Few forces match sport’s remarkable capacity to unite hearts and minds across cultures and continents. Ee look forward to building meaningful relationships with millions of devoted FC Bayern fans around the world, while celebrating excellence, a value that defines both Emirates and FC Bayern.”

Michael Diederich, Deputy Chairman of FC Bayern, added: “FC Bayern is very pleased to have gained a strong and shining partner in Emirates, which has been a committed supporter of football in Europe for decades. FC Bayern also needs financial planning security to achieve its sporting goals, so Emirates is an ideal fit for our club’s family of partners. It will also help us that Emirates connects football fans around the world and can support FC Bayern in its internationalisation plans.”

Football is one of the Emirates’ largest sports sponsorship portfolios. The airline’s ‘Fly Better’ logo features on the football jerseys of leading clubs like Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, AC Milan, Benfica SL and Olympique Lyonnais. It also has the naming rights to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. Emirates has also been the title sponsor of The FA Cup for almost a decade. Closer home, Emirates’ logo is on the back of Al Ain FC’s First Team’s Training Shirt throughout the 2025/2026 season.

The airline is also active in cricket, golf, rugby, sailing and tennis, among other sports.

The carrier has a total of 63 weekly nonstop flights from Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg.