Watch how Azimuth 2025 transforms AlUla into a global music stage from sunset to dawn

This September marks the highly anticipated return of Azimuth in its fifth edition, held over two exceptional nights on September 25 and 26, 2025.

The event offers a unique blend of contemporary music that pushes the boundaries of creativity, along with immersive interactive activities, roaming performances, relaxation spaces, and diverse experiences—including food, fashion, and AlUla’s signature offerings.

The festival runs from sunset until sunrise, creating an atmosphere where every detail comes together to allow visitors to plan their experience in advance, shine with styles that reflect the spirit of the event, and enjoy the natural beauty of AlUla and its lush oasis.

Reception centers, stages, and relaxation areas

The evening begins at the “Stargaze Welcome Center”, a visually striking gateway that features souvenir shops and meeting points, along with the “Moments of AlUla” Center, which connects visitors to unique and unprecedented experiences that go beyond traditional concepts.

From there, visitors move through relaxation zones and artistic spaces. The “Moon Garden” combines a tea corner with a section dedicated to immersive performances, while the “Mirror Realm – Azighlam” offers opportunities for henna designs, glitter face painting, hairstyling, massage sessions, and serene relaxation in a calm and elegant setting.

The second relaxation area, the “Moon Garden Chill Zone,” accommodates between 120 and 150 guests seeking a quiet moment between shows.

The main stage serves as the central platform for performances, with a general admission area at the front, and a “Premium Lounge” that seats around 500 people with exceptional views. Clear pathways ensure easy movement and accessibility for all visitors.

The “The Hive by Ray-Ban” stage will host nine DJs over two nights, creating interactive atmospheres that cater to audience expectations. At the center of the food market, the “Eternal Flame” sculpture—standing 4.5 meters tall—will shine as a contemporary light installation inspired by a fire torch, serving as a gathering point for visitors before they return to the music shows.

Live performances from sunset to dawn

The main stage kicks off on Thursday at 9:00 PM with Jordanian star Zain, followed by Palestinian-Canadian singer Naama Hassanein. Next comes Belgian DJ BKR, known for his “Afro House” style, before the pioneering Saudi electronic duo Dish Dash takes the stage, along with RDJ, a specialist in “Melodic Techno,” and Spanish duo Mëstiza.

World-renowned Turkish DJ Mahmut Orhan will then headline, followed by the Italian duo Mind Against, experts in techno music. As dawn breaks, German legend Christian Löffler will deliver a live set at 5:20 AM, closing out the festival’s opening night.

At the “The Hive by Ray-Ban” stage, Saudi DJ BRQ will open the night at 9:00 PM, followed by fellow Saudi Hi-Fi. Next comes Egyptian talent Akladios, specializing in Melodic House, and Egyptian DJ Shiety, known for Deep Tech. Saudi artist Final Mod will then carry the vibes from 3:00 AM until sunrise.

On Friday, events resume at the main stage at 9:30 PM with the German-Syrian band Shkoon, followed by English band London Grammar, specialists in Indie Pop. South African star Shimza will deliver a standout Afro-Tech set, followed by Dutch DJ Colyn, renowned for Melodic Techno. Rising star Kevin de Vries will then perform before French-Egyptian artist Ash closes the night with a special performance at 5:20 AM.

On the same iconic stage, Lebanese singer Briis will perform at 9:30 PM, followed by Bedouin Burger, who blend electronic music with Arabic influences. Then, Lebanese DJs Nick Marheb and Tala Mortada will take over. The night will peak at 3:00 AM with Egyptian singer Zeina.

Exceptional food and hospitality options

Food outlets will be available throughout the night, offering a wide variety ranging from fast food to meals enjoyed at leisure. Options include Gravity Burger, Salt, Fish Face, Chalco Mexican Grill, Shawarma Habtein, desserts from Fortwins, and coffee from Out of Line and Barns.

The Premium Lounge will also provide extended services from 8:00 PM until 7:00 AM, featuring a main self-service beverage station, staffed table service, continuously refreshed light snacks, and a mobile shisha service with multiple flavors available on request.

This space offers a comfortable and elegant environment to relax between performances. Note: entry tickets do not include food and beverages.

Roaming shows and artistic experiences on-site

AlUla will come alive with vibrant shows such as fire performances that ignite audience excitement, glowing sculptures moving around the venue, and a Japanese speed-painter creating intricate artworks in moments. Visitors will also enjoy a wide range of multidisciplinary performances, including balance acts on columns and breathtaking fire artistry.

Two main art installations—The Oracle and Tree of Stars—will guide visitors from the welcome center to the stages. Meanwhile, the Eternal Flame sculpture will illuminate the food court, creating a warm, communal atmosphere.

Retail area and fifth edition merchandise

This year’s retail zone will feature a dedicated walkway with five innovative concepts, including: Creative Collective for festival fashion and accessories, Saudi Scenes Shop showcasing the work of local artisans, By Youssef offering elegant scarves with unique designs, Clue Socks for trendy accessories, and HOK for abayas, handbags, and silver jewelry—plus a Charms & Bandana corner for customizable designs.

Exclusive Azimuth Fifth Edition merchandise will also be available at the event entrances, including shirts, stylish bags, hats in various designs, hand fans, water bottles, scarves, cups, and stickers—all designed by Saudi artists to reflect the spirit of AlUla’s oasis.

Elegance for every moment at Azimuth

Color choices reflect the atmosphere of sunset in shades of red, golden desert sands, and black that mirrors the night sky—paired with metallic designs or elegant patterns that reflect the stage lights. Loose and comfortable outfits are recommended, such as wide shirts, light abayas, and thin layers, with the option of adding a touch of luxury through a distinctive scarf or stylish sunglasses.

A simple yet refined style is also a great choice, with monochromatic colors that highlight fabric diversity through a mix of traditional, shiny, sheer, or mesh textures. As temperatures shift from warmth to coolness, it’s essential to bring a hat, sunglasses, a light jacket, and a hand fan. The exclusive Azimuth Fifth Edition merchandise adds a complete aesthetic touch that harmonizes with the daytime scenery and sparkles under AlUla’s dazzling night lights.

An experience beyond music and fashion

Azimuth 2025 presents an exceptional program that brings together global stars alongside leading regional talents, transforming AlUla into a world stage for music, art, and creativity. The event goes beyond music to become a cultural celebration reflecting the fusion of global innovation with Saudi creativity, where individuality shines in every aspect—from the musical program to the personal style of attendees.

Participants’ fashion choices serve as a true ticket to embody the essence of Azimuth, celebrating music, culture, and creativity—whether through bold looks, minimalist styles, or showcasing Saudi talent.