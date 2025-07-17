Spartan Middle East announces indoor race at Etihad Arena

Spartan Middle East has announced the launch of the region’s first-ever Spartan City race, set to take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

This unique event format marks a new chapter for Spartan in the region, combining the brand’s signature obstacle challenges with a fast-paced, 3km course designed for speed, intensity, and accessibility.

The race will feature 15 signature Spartan obstacles and will primarily take place indoors within the climate-controlled environment of Etihad Arena, with a small outdoor segment included.

Spartan Middle East Abu Dhabi race

Younger athletes will also have the chance to compete, with dedicated Spartan Kids races. The distances are tailored for different age groups, including:

1km course for ages four to six

1.5km course for ages seven to nine

3km course for ages nine to 14

All finishers will walk away with a Spartan T-shirt and medal.

The event is supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), building on the UAE’s growing role as a global hub for Spartan events.

More than 5,500 people attended the recent Spartan Middle East event at The Arena, Bab Al Shams, and more than 6,000 visited the inaugural Trifecta weekend at Dubai Parks and Resorts in January.

Set against the backdrop of Yas Bay, the iconic Etihad Arena provides a world-class and practical stage for the event.

As the largest indoor multipurpose venue in the Middle East, its state-of-the-art infrastructure and easy access guarantee a seamless race day for competitors and spectators.

Registration for the Spartan City race is now open. For more information and to secure your place, visit www.arabia.spartan.com.