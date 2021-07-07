Review: METT Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum, proof that good things come to those who wait

They say that good things come to those who wait – the METT Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum isn’t just good, it’s Dubai good, with a level of service and hospitality that’s synonymous with the emirate mirrored in this stunning destination.

Delayed as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the property in the historic city in south western Turkey was scheduled to open its doors in May last year after extensive construction and renovation works. Twelve months on and here it is – and it’s definitely worth the wait.

“I’m very proud of the results,” said Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Dubai-based Sunset Hospitality Group, who are behind the development. “I’m very proud of the team we have here and the standards and quality of service that we’re bringing to the table.”

Just a 30-minute drive from the airport, the hotel affords the most beautiful views of the port city of Bodrum in the Muğla Province, while away off in the distance, across the Aegean Sea, is the Greek island of Kos. This majestic vista is captured through the floor-to-ceiling windows in the reception area as the resort, which is built into the hill, cascades down towards the ocean.

With 72 guest rooms and 31 premium suites, lofts or villas, some with a private pool and garden, the property is large enough to enjoy peace and tranquillity, but boutique in nature so the friendly staff recognise and remember you as they cater to your every needs.

A warm welcome awaits and while staff take care of check-in, we are ushered into the lobby bar area where we enjoy a mixed drink from the extensive menu.

Rooms are light and spacious – with a substantial mini bar that is equipped with a host of local favourites at very ‘un-mini bar-like prices’. While the corridors are dimly lit, ushering in an air of calm and tranquillity, akin to a spa or health club.

On that note, the Moi Spa, spread across 850sqm of indoor area, is most definitely worth a visit, with the Bali treatment, in particular, more than enough to take away 18 months of Covid concerns and stresses.

And you can also leave these at the door – the hotel operates under strict health and safety guidelines and while face masks for guests are optional, they are worn by all members of staff.

Choose to amble around the grounds – beware, the route from reception can be quite steep – or opt to take one of the many chauffeured golf buggies, which come complete with their own sound systems to entertain on the short journeys.

The chances are, however, you may opt to take the option to walk. And the reason for this? The food glorious food.

Sunset Hospitality Group has gained quite the reputation in Dubai for its authentic F&B offerings, from the Italian Luigia, through to a taste of Spain with Lola Taverna, Black Tap, Azure Beach Resort and Joe’s Backyard.

And they have exported one of their favourites to the shores of Turkey in the shape of Mood Rooftop Lounge, offering up exquisite Pan Asian food and providing the perfect place to watch the sunset. And once the sun goes down, the live entertainment takes over, with live music and DJs planned for throughout the summer months – the development has been designed in such a way that for those who prefer an early-ish night, they won’t be disturbed by the party tunes.

Folie Restaurant & Sea.

In contrast, just down below, is Folie Restaurant & Sea. While Folie may mean ‘madness’ in French, this couldn’t be further from that. Located on the seafront, the open-air chic Mediterranean restaurant combines the soothing sounds of the sea with culinary delights. There is also the elevated seaside sunbed platform, where you can while away the time and enjoy the sunshine.

If you’re looking for authentic Turkish food, then a trip to OTTO is a must – delivering an Ottoman experience that is rich with fresh and healthy ingredients and serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

While another Dubai import, Isola, which was still under completion when we visited but was due to open this month, is billed as a “trendy and casual Italian restaurant, offering guests a quality place to relax and socialise at any time of the day”.

Gonzalez said: “We have designed the hotel and a lot of the elements of service that we’re doing here to the standards that we have in Dubai. And let me tell you, Dubai standards of service and quality are some of the best in the world.”

The resort is home to RAISE Fitness & Wellness, a new gym concept that promises to be inclusive rather than exclusive, while there’s even an art gallery curated by contemporary artist Laura Margarita for contemplation.

Guests can relax around the pool or swim in the sea and, a particular favourite, hire a cabana for the day, complete with your very own butler service – definitely a nod to the Dubai lifestyle.

And if you can tear yourself away from this little corner paradise, then Bodrum itself is well worth exploring, including Bodrum Castle, a medieval fortress, which was built partly with stones from the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, completed in the 4th century B.C. There’s also a plethora of shops and cafes along the marina front.

A further boost is that, from June this year until September 1, the destination is served by direct flights from Dubai, on Tuesdays and Fridays, courtesy of Flydubai, with holiday packages available to book through ‘Holidays by Flydubai’ on the low-cost carrier’s website.

As the world sat through various lockdowns, this is the return of international travel that everyone has been longing for. The wait is over.