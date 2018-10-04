Dubai set to show its wild side in new TV documentary

Wild Dubai uncovers an array of unexpected – often hidden – species, such as the Arabian horned viper, flamingos, scorpions and mice.

Discovery Channel documentary to show how the global metropolis is a natural home for a range of unique animal species

The Government of Dubai Media Office and Discovery Channel have held a media screening of Wild Dubai, a new one-off documentary that examines the diverse array of wildlife that Dubai is home to.

The documentary, the product of a collaboration between GDMO and Discovery Channel, reveals that the global metropolis is a natural home for a range of unique animal species.

The 45-minute film will premiere in the Middle East exclusively on OSN on October 9.

Mona Al Marri, director general of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “We are very happy to have collaborated with Discovery Channel to make this project a reality.

"‘Wild Dubai’ explores a lesser known side of Dubai - its diverse array of wildlife. Preserving the nation’s biodiversity is a key part of the environmental vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. I hope this documentary will inspire more people to explore this unique aspect of the emirate.”

Discovery Channel was selected as a partner due to its substantial track-record in producing and broadcasting documentaries, a statement said.

"This documentary reflects Discovery Channel’s commitment to telling stories of people and places from all over the world that make our planet extraordinary. ‘Wild Dubai’ is a unique documentary that unravels a new side of Dubai and compels us to look at the emirate from the perspective of its natural ecosystems,” said Amanda Turnbull, vice president & general manager, Discovery Middle East and Africa.

Wild Dubai journeys through the traditions of camel racing and falconry, reflecting the impact of heritage on the commitment to protect the wider environment and its wildlife.

The documentary also uncovers an array of unexpected – often hidden – species, such as the Arabian horned viper, flamingos, scorpions and mice.

Apart from OSN, Wild Dubai will also air internationally in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia on Discovery’s network of channels, following the Middle East premiere.