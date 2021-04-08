By Bloomberg

This UAE stock is up 70% in three weeks and nobody knows why

By most standards, the recent performance of International Holdings Co. PJSC has been an investor’s dream.
Shares in the Abu Dhabi-based group have jumped more than 70% since March 22 in an uninterrupted 13-day winning streak that’s propelled the company’s value past the $40 billion mark for the first time, higher even than the United Arab […]

IHC invested in 36 new companies last year, bringing the number of legal operating entities under its portfolio to 97. Image: Bloomberg

