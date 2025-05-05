Dubai’s RTA reports 16% surge in digital revenue; hits AED4.4bn in 2024

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it has achieved a 16 per cent growth in digital revenues for 2024, reaching AED4.43 billion, compared to the previous year.

The total number of transactions across digital channels has reached 679.6 million, including 13.4 million transactions through RTA’s smart applications, it said.

The Authority also saw a 27.5 per cent jump in the number of registered users, reaching 1.94 million last year.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the digital initiatives of the Authority are aimed at ensuring seamless, integrated, and proactive services to elevate Dubai’s digital quality of life and drive the city’s digital transformation.

“Our ambition at the RTA is to lead in harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver exceptional services, develop innovative solutions, and increase residents’ and visitors’ happiness,” he said, adding that “customer satisfaction across digital channels has reached an impressive 96 per cent.”

He said RTA is making big strides in adopting AI technologies, spanning intelligent data analysis, traffic management, and self-driving mobility, all within an integrated system that leverages cutting-edge technologies.

“This drive is further complemented by collaboration with private sector partners, delivering smart solutions that meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers, positioning Dubai as a global hub for innovation and sustainability,” Al Tayer said.

The Authority has also introduced several new features and services on its website, including the ability to rent spaces at tram and metro stations with 360-degree views of available locations, the activation of nol card services, the facilitation of online payments for sales requests at Customer Happiness Centres.

The Authority launched 15 services on the ‘Dubai Now’ app as part of its 360 Services Policy, achieving 100 per cent compliance and covering driver and vehicle licensing.