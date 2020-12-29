Ajman ruler approves $560m budget for 2021 with no deficit

Ruler Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi on Tuesday approved the general budget of the Ajman Government for 2021, which is valued at AED2.066 billion ($560 million) and without a deficit.

Economic affairs account for 40 percent and public services for a further 22 percent, while housing expenditure and community facilities account for 15 percent, public safety for 13 percent, environment protection for eight percent and entertainment, culture and religion for two percent.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and chairman of Ajman Executive Council said in comments published by state news agency WAM that the budget is in line with the Ajman Vision 2021 that aims to strengthen the emirate’s competitiveness in sustainable development, establish a green economy, and consolidate partnerships with the private sector “to achieve the wellbeing and happiness of the community and increase individual productivity”.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and chairman of the Department of Finance, said the budget focuses on supporting the emirate’s economy to ensure growth despite the “extraordinary conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic”.