Pandemic lessons: leading with head, heart and guts

Employees are our best assets. Therefore, it is no surprise that attracting, retaining and keeping them engaged remain key to organisations – and there is an increased emphasis on this during this ongoing pandemic.

In fact, a recent KPMG survey1 conducted among some leading CEOs identified ‘talent risk’ as the most significant threat to business growth, placing it ahead of ‘supply chain risk’ and a ‘return to territorialism’.

The pandemic has dealt a challenging hand to organisations, destabilising some and shuttering others but above all, it is also a test of leadership, grit and resilience at the highest level.

At DHL, we have been committed to practise a set of ‘leadership attributes’ every day, and this has definitely served us well. We encourage leading with Head – being results oriented and leveraging strengths of the team, Heart – providing purpose and having and creating trust and Guts – focusing on clear priorities and being positive about challenges, uncertainty and change. These attributes define what great leadership means to us as a Group and ensures that every employee – leader in their own right – uses that to guide them, and deliver on our strategy.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this pandemic has been that prioritising employees’ safety is critical to business continuity. As such, we can expect that the focus on employee wellbeing will continue to figure prominently on leadership agendas, especially so if organisations want to win in attaining and retaining the best talents. The crux lies in having an effective balance between work productivity and safety.

In the logistics sector, while health and safety management has always been important, the pandemic has brought it into sharper focus. While we have adopted flexibility to facilitate remote working, our most crucial personnel continue to work onsite – but do so by adhering to the strictest measures, in compliance with guidelines from government authorities.

There is little doubt that the future of work will be a hybrid model incorporating both office and remote work arrangements – and the flexibility in rolling out appropriate measures. Employers now have new perspectives on collaborative work, the importance of building trust and being adaptable. Flexible working arrangements are an integral part of ‘the new normal’.

However, remote working brings on other challenges. Internal communications takes on greater significance. Keeping employees regularly updated, sharing positive messages and information is critical. Employee engagement platforms, including social media and mobile messaging apps, are now being deployed to share updates and news and develop esprit de corps.

While traditional work is being redefined, there has been a paradigm shift in how performance is evaluated. While companies continue to look for skilled and specialized talent, they are also keen to welcome individuals who are equipped with collaborative, digital and leadership skills and have demonstrated resilience.

One unexpected benefit of remote work has been the fillip to diversity and inclusion. Organisations can now recruit the best talent, regardless of geography. Being flexible allows businesses to access a more diverse talent pool and from different walks of life, in different circumstances.

Diversity is a strength for any organisation. It can be fostered by actively focusing on equal opportunities: offering work arrangements, transparency, and career support. Initiatives such as the Stevie award-winning Women at DHL Global Forwarding which I am currently leading in the company, help to promote this cultural mindset.

We also have a new talent management program, mentoring and networking initiatives covering topics such as personal and career development to help drive employee engagement and promote diversity and inclusion.

Empathise and appreciate

Along with its economic impact, the pandemic had a (largely) invisible psychological impact on people. Not everyone could adapt to the uncertain period of isolation – especially expatriate workers in the UAE who are often away from their families and now face additional travel restrictions.

Employers should recognise the often-unexpressed need for emotional support. Virtual engagement platforms are a powerful tool to help employees connect and communicate. Employers of choice are leveraging technology to foster connections. At DHL, a ‘Connect’ app on the intranet is used to post friendly messages, share pictures and videos and keep in touch with coworkers.

Contrary to popular belief, technology has actually made ‘the human touch’ even more important, and accessible. When teams go above and beyond to perform tasks, they count on managers to motivate and engage them.

In the logistics sector, for instance, DHL teams worked around the clock, across the globe, to ensure essential medical supplies and protective equipment reached frontliners. Such efforts did not go unappreciated. Monetary appreciation is not always possible, but a kind word goes a long way in helping people feel valued.

A digital future

The pandemic has accelerated digitalisation in all spheres. Logistics, for example, used to be a traditionally manual-focused sector. It is now being reshaped by automation. This makes for a safer workplace, improving productivity and efficiency. At the same time, digital transformation is also redefining the employer-employee equation.

Digitalisation facilitates remote working, team management, interviews, training and onboarding. HR leaders have a vital role to play in championing technologies to improve productivity and drive collaboration, while keeping employees engaged. The events of 2020 proved that focusing on globalisation, e-commerce, digitalisation and sustainability will help businesses navigate the new normal.

Moving forward, I believe employers of choice will be those who value trust and honest communications, while supporting people as they adapt to rapidly evolving technologies. As HR leaders, our mandate is clear: humanise technology and ensure people remain our top priority.

Eva Mattheeussen is head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa