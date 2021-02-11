Placing gender parity at the heart of STEM

Although some countries are making strides with reducing gender disparity in education and employment, gender disparities still continue to exist globally across societies, industries and economies.

Women’s participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is one such area.

Figures by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics confirm that the rate of female participation in STEM is not representative of the wider population. Less than 30 percent of the world’s researchers are women and this under-representation occurs in every region of the world.

Despite efforts, global female enrollment in STEM-related fields is incredibly low. Only 3 percent of students joining ICT) courses across the globe are women. That improves slightly to 5 percent for mathematics and statistics courses and increases to 8 percent for engineering, manufacturing and construction courses.

On the other hand, women comprise 34-57 percent of the STEM graduates in Arab countries: a figure much higher than that seen in universities across the US or Europe.

Although the number of STEM graduates are high in the Arab world, it doesn’t necessarily translate to representation in the workforce.

This is why women and girls in the region still need the support of the government, the civil society, the academia and businesses to grow their participation in the STEM workforce.

Why gender parity matters

Research has continuously proven that diverse teams perform better and yield higher results. Individuals from various genders, cultures, backgrounds, and experiences bring in unique perspectives that can result in innovative ideas and solutions.

This is more important than ever due to the accelerated pace of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), an era marked by increased innovation, automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence, big data and ubiquitous internet connectivity.

Companies across a range of industries, from healthcare and banking to manufacturing and retail, face a common issue: building a skilled workforce that is ready to handle 4IR.

To prepare for these rapid changes, we need to engage a wide-ranging, diversified set of learners and ensure women are fair collaborators too. Expanding female engagement in STEM can help companies and industries tackle workforce challenges associated with 4IR.

Providing women equal opportunities to pursue, and succeed in, STEM careers will help reduce the gender pay gap, improve women’s financial security, and ensures a diverse and talented STEM workforce.

Everyone has a role to play

It is positive to see that UAE Vision 2021 recognises both science as well as gender equality as critical to overall progress. In recognition of the same, it states that innovation, research, science and technology will form the pillars of a knowledge-based, highly productive and competitive economy.

This has encouraged and inspired many Emirati women in their foray into medicine, computer science, engineering, and space research.

Like the government, parents and educators too have a vital role to play. It is important to improve STEM education and support for girls starting in early education and through K-12.

Schools can increase awareness of higher education and career opportunities, pathway opportunities, and role models and run mentoring programmes with women in STEM.

The world of data science and its related domains, for example, lack female representation. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2018 by World Economic Forum and BCG, only 15 to 22 percent of data science professionals are women.

But by introducing coding at an early age, schools and parents can help young girls become the pioneers of the data science community tomorrow.

Most importantly, because we cannot afford to leave anyone behind, we must encourage and support women in STEM on all levels, from government to enterprise, and establish equal employment opportunities for all.

Celebrating female role models in STEM

Studies have positively linked having a role model with an appetite for STEM subjects, its increased importance, girls’ aspirations in STEM, and a negative effect on gender stereotypes. Just by making sure that there are people who look like them to emulate can go a long way towards building a more diverse and equitable future for the girls of today.

Speaking on the lack of role models, children’s rights activist Marian Wright Edelman captured it so well: “You can’t be what you can’t see.”

When asked to draw a scientist, most children draw a white man in a lab coat. The depiction of scientists and engineers in movies and TV shows have largely been men. Today’s youth need role models whom they can look up to and aspire to be like.

In the case of young girls, this means exposing them to examples of non-stereotypical female role models in STEM. The key is to show these women as relatable and to focus on how they found success in STEM careers, making it easier for girls to visualise themselves charting a similar path.

After all, bringing in more women into STEM fields could translate into improved gender equality in incomes and greater economic prospects for women and their families.

If young women of the future are to take advantage of such opportunities, the groundwork for their STEM careers needs to be laid now.

The recent change in the UAE citizenship law is once such move which will play a key role in attracting and retaining the brightest of minds including women in STEM who can play a great role in helping the country transform into a knowledge-based economy, as envisaged in UAE Vision 2021.

Haslifah Hasim is the associate professor of Actuarial Mathematics & Statistics at Heriot-Watt University Dubai