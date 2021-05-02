by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inComment

Why companies need to increase ESG alignment to resist future shocks

Since Covid-19 swept across the world, shutting down cities, slowing down trade and changing the way we work, businesses have had to adapt. The crisis is impacting everyone across the world irrespective of location and borders. There has been a collective effort to the end the pandemic and the response has brought to the forefront […]

by Staff Writer
Sabrin Rahman, managing director, head of sustainability for Europe and the Middle East, HSBC
Sabrin Rahman, managing director, head of sustainability for Europe and the Middle East, HSBC