Don’t let the loneliness of being at the top overtake you

It can get lonely at the top for most business owners, especially SME business owners. Many reach a roadblock that starts to affect the direction and performance of the company, the employees and most importantly their own.

Building your success around your passion, values and talent while generating profit is one of the most exhilarating and rewarding experiences anyone can ever have. It validates the reasons why you scarified your social life, job security and put in the unending long hours.

The key to success in the 21st century is having the ability and agility to learn, adapt and innovate quicker than your competition.

The best part is that you don’t have to work alone. Creating your “space” and identity is about ensuring that you have people around you that support, encourage and elevate you, but creating such dynamics takes courage, time and a change of habits.

Learn to love your yourself

Many entrepreneurs find it difficult to take care of themselves and enjoy the moment. Focusing on your well-being from the inside-out will make you happier and healthier with simple daily routines such as having “me time” where you do the things that you like. It allows you to gather your thoughts. Learning to say “no” also significantly improves your well-being as you have less things to juggle, allowing you to focus on what’s important both in your personal and business life.

Surround yourself with talent

Small businesses struggle to identify, attract, fill and retain top talent because they often have little or no resources to effectively hire. Among their greatest challenges, many business owners will cite human resources as one of their top two challenges.

As your business grows, you will need to hire more people and it takes a robust talent management strategy to find and hire high performance candidates.

Don’t always hire people that are the same as you – hire people that complement your skills and those that are experts and more experienced in areas that you not. After all, why have the dog and bark too?

Lead with humility and compassion

One of the most endearing attributes to adopt is the ability to accept feedback, criticism and failure. With these you will become more tenacious as you learn from your setbacks as these push you beyond your comfort zone.

Respecting others and their opinions creates a high energy environment where people feel involved and valued. They will automatically give more of their best because they are engaged and feel that the organisation is theirs. When you foster a culture of togetherness and pride – you will not feel alone.

Get a grip on strategy and finance

Most business owners are great at what they do but they are not always great at putting together a well-thought through and defined strategy or business plan. One of the main causes of stress is not knowing what direction your business is going in and how to generate and optimise cash flow.

Once you get past the startup phase and opportunities increases, finding a structured approach to running and growing your business becomes focal as every opportunity that comes your way may not be the most profitable. Time and resources spent on a client that generates little return distracts the organization from pursuing and delivering more long-term business. You can run your business more effectively knowing that you have your roadmap in place and the right target customers.

Become more customer centric

Every industry is fast becoming saturated with competition. To gain a competitive edge that distinguishes your business from similar companies, focus on how you attract, engage, retain and reward your customers.

Take a step out of your busy schedule to talk to your customers and understand what makes them want to buy from you. Their insights will inspire and motivate you to always do better to serve them well.

Humanising your customers and empathising with them will often turn customers into brand ambassadors as they promote your business through word of mouth and on social media platforms. Thankfully, this makes your brand stand out.

Make yourself count

Mastering the art of mindfulness will enable you to enjoy the moment and help you create more meaningful and rewarding relationships. Having self-respect is based on having a healthy relationship with yourself. Business owners who foster the powerful ability to respect themselves and others and inspire with their with personal strength, rather than positional strength will always have a less stress-free life because they are on their journey with likeminded travellers.

Deepa Sud, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Plum Jobs.