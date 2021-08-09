Nurturing home grown brands ‘to and through Abu Dhabi’

I arrived in Abu Dhabi over a decade ago as marketing and communications professional with interest in the emirate’s global position as a centre for innovation and development. What I found here turned out to be a lot more than just that: I found a place I have proudly called home ever since.

With the Golden Visa, I have also found an opportunity to form deeper ties with Abu Dhabi. Being the first female investor to receive this honour is an incentive for me and my business to pursue further work in the emirate, a place known for growth.

And this is a place where ‘growth’ really does represent something meaningful. This is why I founded my company Acorn Strategy here in Abu Dhabi, specialising in integrated marketing, public relations and digital consultancy. Today, over 200 success stories later, I can clearly recognise Abu Dhabi’s substantial contribution to this success, and I couldn’t be happier with this opportunity to play my own role in the emirate’s inspiring drive toward becoming an advanced knowledge-based economy.

My experience is not unique, but it showcases Abu Dhabi’s ability to foster development of home-grown ideas and act as an enabler of an entire ecosystem that is needed for businesses to succeed.

I applied for the Golden Visa because I strongly believe in Abu Dhabi’s readiness for the future, which far exceeds that of any other place on earth. This is a place where ideas turn to realities very quickly; a place where anything anyone needs to lead a healthy, productive, and purposeful life is not only available, but also presented with a welcoming smile.

Coming home to my children from the Golden Visa award ceremony and explaining what this acknowledgement meant for me as their mum and as a businesswoman who professionally grew together with Abu Dhabi was priceless.

My experience demonstrates that it is possible to have a successful business and dedicate quality time to family. Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to offer a holistic and well-balanced lifestyle to a full spectrum of people, from high achievers to those who value personal growth and all the talented individuals in between.

Today I feel grateful and proud to state that my business managed not only to survive but also expand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The past year has taught me the value of ecosystem support during a time of hardship. The government has been very responsive to the suggestions and proposals of the emirate’s business community, truly putting us all at the heart of their recovery efforts.

Abu Dhabi can nurture and showcase home-grown brands both locally and globally.

In the business community we often use the phrase ‘to and through Abu Dhabi.’ The UAE capital is the starting point to further expansion in the region and globally. Going beyond that, I believe that the success of my business showcases the diversity of profiles that can grow their ideas into reality in the emirate.

Something I say quite often is that the opportunity in the UAE is as broad as your shoulders are. Abu Dhabi can nurture and showcase home-grown brands both locally and globally. From an integrated network of business players and well-developed infrastructure to incredibly well-invested-in and responsive government entities, Abu Dhabi has it all.

What has always been inspirational to me is the emirate’s inclusivity in growth. With the Golden Visa, I plan to further develop my business and have more global experts on the ground who are actively contributing to the emirate’s economy and are basing their lives here.

The Golden Visa offers a window into a world of new opportunities in the emirate. As one of its earliest recipients, I encourage all businesspeople with great ideas to apply.

The Golden Visa in Abu Dhabi can be applied through the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Board.

Kate Midttun, Founder and CEO, Acorn Strategy.