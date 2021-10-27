Why sustainability in the hospitality industry is here to stay

Eco-travel, sustainable travel, green travel, are terms often used when talking about mindful travel. It invites travellers to be conscious of how their actions when travelling affect others. It is about actively trying to minimise the negative impact of travel on the culture and environment and reconstructing it into a positive contribution to the betterment of local economies and communities. Finally, it is about ensuring the longevity of tourism to remain beneficial to the destination for generations to come.

“Tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of its visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities.” This is how the World Tourism Organisation explains sustainable travel.

It is no secret that the $8 trillion global travel industry has been dramatically affected by Covid-19; the pandemic has also presented a reflection opportunity for tourism and hospitality professionals. As a result, those in the industry started to rethink how to improve the sector to be more resilient and sustainable, while preserving ecosystems and growing communities.

Tourism is vital to the world’s economy, and it creates millions of jobs, showcases and promotes nature and spreads cultural heritage. When operated sensibly, it can have a crucial role in conserving biodiversity. Before the 2020 pandemic, travel and tourism (directly and indirectly) was behind one-in-four of all new jobs created worldwide, according to WTTC’s Global Economic Impact report.

The evolution of luxury

Sustainable or eco-friendly used to mean backpacking and low-budget motels. However, the understanding of luxury is shifting from what you buy or own to the authenticity of the experiences you live through; this is especially true for travel.

During the last decade or so, the concept has consistently moved up agendas of luxury hospitality operators. Companies are increasingly acknowledging sustainability as a significant opportunity for long-term advantage.

The major players within the industry are actively emphasising their public commitment to sustainability to help enhance their corporate reputation and differentiate themselves. They also integrate sustainability within PR and marketing messaging and even within the customer experience while on property.

For the hotel industry, sustainability often encompasses the environment, employees’ health and safety, stakeholder relations and supply chain.

Operating sustainably is the way forward

Hotels in ocean-enclosed locations have various marine conservation projects, from coral planting and marine biodiversity monitoring, to conducting educational sessions for guests on the environmental threats and how they can offset their carbon footprint while on holiday.

Hotels in ocean-enclosed locations have various marine conservation projects.

The Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, aims to educate at a young age through its interactive Turtle Ranger experience, by inviting children to join marine biologists in tracking endangered species and participating in activities that teach them about their surroundings. They get to patrol the shoreline for nests and learn to love and appreciate the environment. This all-villa resort has also created an artificial reef that doubles up as a tidal gallery.

Eco-friendly tourism supports traditional trade

Many hotels now support local agriculture and fisheries by promoting the farm-to-plate journey, which provides tourists a rich experience and a glimpse into local life while also boosting the sale of locally grown products and produce.

No waste left behind

Organic waste converters are used in some hotels for decomposing kitchen waste. Compost from the converter is used as a fertiliser for the hotel gardens. The Six Senses Kocatas Mansions, Istanbul, has a strong focus on sustainability. It houses an Earth Lab, where they use discarded kitchen oils and turn them into candles; they also use remnants of Turkish coffee beans to create organic body scrubs. Both activities are open to hotel guests to participate in. The hotel also incorporates workshops and bespoke experiences that embrace the community and celebrate the city’s heritage.

It pays to be green

Energy is the second-largest cost for a hotel after employee payroll. It can amount to up to 10 percent of the hotel operating costs. It generally accounts for more than 50 percent of its CO2 emissions.

Some hotels claim up to 80 percent solar power usage to supply power, thus reducing energy use and ultimately saving costs. This can reassure hotel investors and owners that sustainability is good for the environment and their wallets. Therefore, encouraging them to invest in a more sustainable infrastructure when building hotels.

Operating sustainably in the future

It is no surprise then that entire new cities are being built centred around sustainability. One of Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, NEOM, has literally put its heart on the line with the vision of creating a wholly sustainable society with The Line. This tech-enabled city promises a revolution in urban living. It will span over 170km and be home to a million people while being integrated with nature and preserving 95 percent of NEOM’s natural habitat. With no cars, streets, nor emissions, it presents the dream of a truly green utopia.

Sustainable travel is not a trend or a fad. It is here to stay. Travel and hospitality organisations should constantly look for renewable and impactful ways to do business. Sustainability is a commitment that must be woven into the hotels’ DNA and operating philosophy. One of the lessons the pandemic taught us is that how we travel matters.

Ruwaida Abela, managing partner – head of PR and Communications, JRN Consultancy.