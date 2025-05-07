Why Dubai’s real estate agents must lead the green building movement

In the heart of the vibrant Emirate of Dubai, where towering urban ambitions intertwine with ambitious future visions, figures issued by Dubai Municipality reveal the existence of approximately 72,000 buildings that meet the specifications of “green buildings,” representing 58 per cent of the total number of buildings by the end of the second quarter of 2023. Consequently, this serves as a strong testament to Dubai’s unwavering commitment to building a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

This remarkable progress places a collective responsibility on all of us that goes beyond merely celebrating the numbers. It is a clear call to strengthen this noble direction and transform it into a deeply rooted and established culture within the thriving real estate sector in Dubai. The pivotal role that real estate agents can play in leading this ambitious transformation stands out, acting as the effective driver for establishing sustainability concepts in every real estate transaction and every dialogue with an investor or buyer.

The traditional role of the real estate agent, which was in the past limited to facilitating buying, selling, and leasing transactions, is expanding today to encompass broader horizons and deeper responsibilities. The modern agent possesses the unique ability to be a genuine driver for adopting the concept of “green buildings” on a much wider scale than we imagine. This responsibility begins first and foremost with increasing awareness and continuous education about what these environmentally friendly buildings are and their distinct specifications.

The ambitious real estate agent must be fully aware of the finest details related to the smart environmental design of buildings, the efficiency of energy and water use – which are the lifeblood of any sustainable project – the quality of sustainable materials used in construction that ensure a longer lifespan and reduced environmental impact, and effective waste management methods that maintain environmental cleanliness and community health.

This deep and comprehensive knowledge will enable them to provide real value to real estate developers, helping them to launch innovative projects that adopt sustainability standards at the core of their design and implementation. Moreover, the agent will be able to encourage and motivate them to adopt global best practices that ultimately serve the interests of both the consumer and the investor by enhancing the quality of life and reducing long-term operational costs.

Amidst this dynamic and changing environment, another vital role of equal importance falls upon the real estate agent, extending to include the dissemination and increase of awareness among potential buyers and tenants about the numerous advantages offered by these environmentally friendly properties. When marketing these distinguished properties, the agent must be adept at highlighting the tangible economic benefits for investors, such as the positive impact on rental returns, which become more attractive with the increasing awareness of the importance of sustainability, and the long-term appreciation in property value due to increased demand.

Dubai’s sustainable property vision

Furthermore, the agent should not overlook highlighting the broader environmental and societal benefits that these buildings contribute, such as reducing the carbon footprint, conserving natural resources, and enhancing the quality of life in sustainable communities. To amplify these benefits and achieve maximum integration and cooperation, close and fruitful collaboration between the three main stakeholders in Dubai’s real estate market – represented by the Dubai Land Department, the regulatory body nurturing the sector; the real estate developer, the primary driver of projects; and the real estate agent, the vital link with investors and buyers – can play a pivotal role in achieving harmony and synergy of efforts towards realising the ambitious sustainability goals adopted by the government.

In this new context, the real estate agent is no longer just a middleman or a broker; rather, they are transforming into a real estate and awareness ambassador, possessing the unique ability to contribute directly and effectively to achieving Dubai’s sustainability goals. They enjoy a powerful platform to communicate with a wide segment of the public and have the capacity to highlight the constructive programs and creative initiatives adopted by Dubai’s ambitious vision towards building a greener and more prosperous future.

By effectively promoting leading real estate projects that adopt sustainability standards at the core of their design and implementation – such as, but not limited to, the Al Barari project, which focuses on harmony with the stunning natural environment; Tilal Al Ghaf project, which integrates green spaces into its elegant urban design; the Expo City project, which is based on the principles of sustainability and innovation as fundamental pillars; and Wasl Gate project, which pays special attention to environmental and social aspects in every detail – the real estate agent can play a pivotal role in guiding investors towards making more environmentally and socially responsible choices, thereby contributing to building a brighter future for all.

Turning every real estate agent in Dubai into a “sustainability champion” is not just an ambitious slogan or a catchy phrase; rather, it is a sincere call for hard and fruitful work. By embracing deep knowledge of the principles of sustainability, promoting awareness of its importance among all stakeholders, and facilitating sustainable choices for investors and buyers, real estate agents can be a genuine and influential driving force towards achieving Dubai’s ambitious vision for a sustainable and prosperous future, one that combines economic growth and environmental flourishing in complete harmony and alignment.

In conclusion, the question is not limited to what if every real estate agent in Dubai became a sustainability champion? It also relates to realising that this transformation is necessary for the long-term sustainability and prosperity of Dubai’s real estate sector, and for the planet we share.