AB Majlis podcast: Saudi real estate market opening could unleash billions in global investment, says Dar Global CEO

Saudi Arabia’s landmark freehold law, set to take effect in January 2026 , could unlock billions in foreign real estate investment and position the kingdom as one of the world’s most powerful property markets, according to Dar Global chief executive Ziad El Chaar.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/abmajlis-arabianbusiness/2182123" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank">A Saudi freehold boom is coming and so is the ‘return on ego’ – A chat with real estate veteran Ziad El Chaar</a>

Speaking on Arabian Business’s AB Majlis podcast, El Chaar described the reform as a “visionary” move that balances foreign demand with protections for Saudi buyers.

“Saudi already has a $100 billion real estate market before foreigners were even allowed in,” he said.

“With Vision 2030 infrastructure spending and the new freehold framework, the kingdom will become an anchor for global investors. But the law is structured to avoid speculation and keep homes accessible for Saudis.”

El Chaar, who witnessed Dubai’s freehold surge in the early 2000s, likened the transformation underway in Riyadh to the emirate’s meteoric rise. “We were teaching people how to pronounce ‘Dubai’ back then. Today Saudi is making that same leap,” he said.

Branded residences and ‘return on ego’

Beyond the policy shift, El Chaar highlighted another force reshaping Gulf real estate: branded residences. Dar Global has partnered with names like Versace, Elie Saab, Aston Martin and the Trump Organization to create properties that appeal to buyers seeking exclusivity.

“Limited edition real estate is the new limited edition watch,” he said. “When you buy a branded residence, you’re not just getting ROI – you’re getting what I call ROE: return on ego.”

The company’s latest launches include Trump Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, which features the world’s highest infinity pool, and a Lamborghini-branded villa community in Marbella, Spain.

Gulf as next global magnet for investment

El Chaar argued that the wider Gulf is now on a trajectory few regions can match. The GCC economy is already the size of Italy’s, he noted, with infrastructure spending rivalled only by China.

“From Formula One to mega-airports and global expos, the GCC has created a connectivity and lifestyle ecosystem that makes it one of the most attractive investment hubs in the world,” he said. “This is not a short-term boom – Saudi is simply the next chapter.”

The region’s connectivity is also central to its rise. Emirates, Qatar Airways and Saudia are expanding aggressively, while new mega-hubs like Dubai’s Al Maktoum International and Riyadh’s King Salman International are being designed to rival Heathrow or JFK. “You don’t find this level of investment in any other G20 country,” El Chaar said.

Limited edition real estate is the new limited edition watch, he said

Meanwhile, entertainment and tourism spending is transforming Gulf cities into global destinations. Saudi Arabia alone is preparing for Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034, among many others – all part of a strategy to capture international attention and long-term capital.

According to El Chaar, the Gulf is no longer a niche play for opportunistic investors but a structural part of the global economy. “This is not a short-term boom,” he said. “The GCC is becoming the world’s most attractive investment hub. Saudi is simply the next chapter.”

Tune in to AB Majlis every Monday

To listen to the full episode and gain a comprehensive understanding of doing business in the Gulf region, visit our RSS feed or check out AB Majlis on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms.

Episodes are also available on:

Tune in every Monday for weekly episodes that will help you stay ahead of the curve and enrich your understanding of the Gulf region.

Subscribe to Arabian Business for more exclusive content.