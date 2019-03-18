Ideas Abu Dhabi forum and festival set to return to UAE capital

Ideas Abu Dhabi is held in association with the Aspen Institute, an educational and policy studies organisation based in Washington DC, and is hosted by Tamkeen.

Two-day ideas festival to bring together some of the brightest minds from the UAE and around the world on March 27-28

Ideas Abu Dhabi, a two-day ideas festival bringing together some of the brightest minds from the UAE and around the world to tackle complex global challenges, returns for the third time on March 27-28.

Part invite-only forum, part public festival, Ideas Abu Dhabi will be held at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), on Saadiyat Island and features a powerful lineup of Emirati and international speakers from across government, business, academia, and media.

The 2019 forum will focus on four specific tracks, each of which explores in depth some of the great challenges and opportunities of our time.

Referred to as “moonshots”, the 2019 tracks will examine the challenges to the current global order, the latest efforts to understand and even enhance the human brain, the impacts of the oncoming revolutions in transportation, and the dangers of a new cyber battleground.

The forum will be followed by a public festival packed with thought-provoking talks, interactive exhibits and workshops, and inspiring musical performances.

President and CEO of the Aspen Institute, Dan Porterfield, said: “Ideas Abu Dhabi has rapidly become a premier opportunity for some of the most engaging thinkers and doers from across the world to meet, connect, and elevate compelling ideas... we are thrilled to be returning to the UAE’s capital – a vibrant international hub that is always looking ahead to the future – to continue engaging with the vital issues of our time.”