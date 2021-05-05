Dubai holds final meeting ahead of launch of delayed Expo 2020

Dubai is ready to host the delayed Expo 2020 mega event, a senior official has announced as the final international participants meeting (IPM) gets underway.

The two-day meeting, attracting 370 delegates from around the globe, demonstrates that Dubai is open for business and ready to welcome the world, following the success of the UAE’s measures to tackle the global health pandemic, said Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and director-general of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office.

Expo’s sixth IPM is the final gathering of nations, multilateral organisations, academic institutions, and corporations before Expo 2020 Dubai opens in October.

The attendees, representing 173 of Expo’s 190-plus participating countries and 24 participating organisations, are gathering physically at the Dubai Exhibition Centre – the first event to be held at the venue.

In comments published by state news agency WAM, Al Hashemy (pictured below) said: “This technical coordination meeting is being attended by 370 delegates from 173 countries, underscoring the world’s confidence in the ability of the UAE and Dubai’s capacity to host the expo after five months, and, most importantly, their confidence in the UAE’s health system. The UAE has proven to the world that it can overcome difficulties and challenges.”

She added: “Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed us to impress the world. Therefore, we have implemented mega projects and constructed a new city. Moreover, the event will witness an unprecedented international presence, as over 190 countries have confirmed their participation despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the dire conditions affecting the world.”

“This is a vote of confidence which we are proud of,” she said.

“As everyone knows, the UAE had to postpone the expo for one year, but now, the presence of international delegations and their participation highlights their confidence in our ability to host the event in October 2021.”

Al Hashemy said: “We are keen to adopt appropriate safety procedures and the importance of wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing.” All delegations have undergone PCR tests before travelling to the expo’s location, and all employees have taken the Covid-19 vaccine, she confirmed, adding that all Expo 2020 Dubai staff have had the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Expo, which Dubai has been preparing for a decade, is meant to be one of the biggest events globally this year and generate billions of dollars for the government. The event will start on October 1, a year later than was originally planned, with the city still aiming for 25 million visits to the site.

The UAE has one of the fastest vaccination rates in the world and the country’s health authority said last month that it may consider imposing movement restrictions on people who haven’t yet taken a vaccine despite being eligible for one.