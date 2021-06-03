Sharjah increases minimum wage for citizens by 43%

The minimum wage for citizens living in Sharjah has been increased to AED25,000, following an announcement by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, ruler of the emirate.

The move, which sees the working wage rise 43 percent from AED17,500, follows a study from Sharjah Government, which looked at the standard of living for its citizens.

In a tweet relayed through Sharjah Media Office, Sheikh Dr Sultan said: “We raised salaries to (AED)25,000, after studies we conducted with the Department of Social Services, and I was watching all the details of expenses for the individual and the family so that I know the salary that gives them a decent life.”

He added that, should living expenses increase “we will conduct a new survey”.

It was also announced that a committee will be formed, under the supervision of the Sharjah ruler, called the Employment Processing Committee, to address employment issues in the emirate.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said: “There are more than 12,000 job applications in Sharjah, and we will not close the door to any job seekers, even those who do not meet the terms of employment.”

He added: “If the situation came to harm those with low salaries, I would not leave them.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Sharjah created more than 1,100 jobs during 2020, it has was announced earlier this year.

By the end of the year, the emirate attracted 24 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth $220 million, according to a Wavteq study.

In December, meanwhile, Sharjah approved a AED33.6 billion ($9.1bn) budget for 2021, an increase of 12 percent on the emirate’s 2020 budget and the largest in its history.