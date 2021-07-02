Dubai chases 100,000 business leaders to maximise Expo 2020 impact

The newly formed board of Dubai Chamber of Commerce has adopted a 90-day plan to drive business growth in the emirate including an objective to maximise exposure of Expo 2020.

The chamber, one of three under the recently restructured Dubai Chambers, held its first meeting where it set the target of attracting 100,000 business leaders to attend the mega event which opens on October 1.

The board also said in a statement that it will address key challenges facing companies and will set priorities on a federal and local level with the aim of developing effective solutions.

The objectives are supported by the Future Growth Forum, which was recently launched by Dubai Chamber as a platform to promote public-private sector cooperation.

The first forum, held earlier this week, was attended by 500 business leaders representing 24 sectors that are key to Dubai’s economy.

The first meeting, chaired by Abdul-Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair (pictured below), was also attended by Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, Hisham Abdullah Al Shirawi, Patrick Chalhoub, Hind bin Khirbash, Mohammad Abdul Ghafar Hussain, Shehab M Gargash and Saeed Saif Al Ghurair.

Board members discussed the various roles that Dubai Chamber of Commerce will play in enhancing Dubai’s value proposition and economic competitiveness in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The directives established a new structure for Dubai Chamber comprising three chambers – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of International Trade and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

During the meeting, Al Ghurair said the Dubai Chamber of Commerce will continue to play a crucial role in representing, supporting and protecting the interests of businesses in Dubai, while exploring new ways to meet the changing needs of Dubai’s fast-growing and dynamic business community.

He added that fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, attracting international companies to Dubai, improving ease of doing business, and facilitating public-private sector cooperation will remain top priorities for the chamber.

The formation of three chambers of commerce is aimed at supporting international trade and the digital economy and a five-year plan to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED1.4 trillion to AED2 trillion over the next five years.