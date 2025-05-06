Ajman emerges as key UAE investment hub with free zones and SME growth, says report

The emirate of Ajman continues to establish itself as a competitive investment destination within the UAE’s broader economy, an industry report said.

Its strategic proximity to Dubai enables seamless connectivity to global markets while maintaining lower operational costs, making it an attractive base for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and high-growth industries, said the report, titled ‘Ajman 2025’, by Oxford Business Group (OBG).

“The emirate has demonstrated resilience and growth across key sectors, particularly in manufacturing, real estate, and logistics, supported by initiatives such as the Ajman Free Zone and 100 per cent foreign ownership laws,” OBG said.

It said infrastructure developments in transport and logistics, alongside the construction of mixed-use real estate projects, underline the Ajman government’s commitment to diversification and economic expansion.

The streamlining of trade practices through digital solutions and regulatory enhancements is further strengthening the emirate’s business environment, while increased integration of the industrial sector into global supply chains is positioning it as a competitive player in international trade, the report said.

Additionally, the emirate is leveraging its strategic location to expand its cultural and tourism offerings, reinforcing its appeal as a business and lifestyle destination.

Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East, said Ajman’s strategic approach to economic diversification is reinforcing its status as a key investment destination.

“Ajman’s proactive economic policies, combined with regulatory reforms and infrastructure development, are enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness to investors.

“Its efforts to modernise industries and integrate digital solutions reflect a broader commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” he said.

The report, developed in collaboration with the Ajman Executive Council and featuring exclusive insights from key policymakers and business leaders, covers a wide range of sectors, including macroeconomics, infrastructure, finance, manufacturing, and ICT.